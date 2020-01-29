Shoreland, Bethany win awards at robotics competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of Bethany’s winning team, The Oompa Loompas, are DJ Svoboda, Kenosha; Katie Judt, Pleasant Prairie; Kyle Pegues, Pleasant Prairie; Lily Sebena, Kenosha; Jimmy Nelson, Kenosha; and Myles Pribnow, Kenosha.

Nearly 200 elementary, middle and high school students from southeastern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Appleton took part in the contest.

The tournament featured 44 teams representing 18 schools, taking part in games that required the teams to maneuver robots they designed, built and programmed — with guidance from their teachers and mentors — to score as many points as possible in qualification and finals matches, as well as skills challenges.

The high school participants competed in a game called “Tower Takeover.” The goal is to strategically stack 6-inch cubes in corners and place cubes in towers.

The elementary and middle school participants in “Squared Away.” This game pairs two teams together in a cooperative effort to score as many points as possible moving cubes and balls around a field.

The tournament was made possible by donations from Gateway Technical College, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Wisconsin Lutheran College and the University of Wisconsin Parkside.