Shoreland Lutheran High School adapts to distance learning

While prom, graduation and other events at Shoreland may have to be postponed, Helt said the Student Council is already planning more activities for the next few weeks, including a virtual scavenger hunt and a meme game.

“I’m expecting a lot of quarantine memes,” Helt said. “Students could stay at home playing video games, but the students want to get together online and do the events. For seniors, it’s our last chance to see each other before going off to our separate places in five months.”

Taking care of emotional needs

To ensure the emotional needs of the students and teachers are being met, Shoreland has continued a partnership with Christian Family Solutions to provide counseling services. As with everything else, the counseling has moved online or onto the phone.

Shoreland leaders say they will use the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage students to live their faith.

“During the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on key Christian values related to overcoming adversity like kindness, forgiveness and loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Paul Scriver, president of Shoreland Lutheran High School.