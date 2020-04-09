Shoreland Lutheran High School adapts to distance learning

Students and teachers from Shoreland Lutheran High School ventured into distance learning on March 30, after the school’s spring break.
Daily instruction, skill-building exercises, small-group devotions, music lessons and club meetings all migrated online and may continue that way through the end of the school year, according to Mike Koestler, Shoreland’s principal, depending on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Gov. Tony Evers has mandated that all public and private K-12 schools remain physically closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shoreland’s pivot to distance learning prompted the faculty to quickly modify the school’s instructional plan.
“Seeing our teachers come together, while working apart, to promote student success has been a highlight of my career,” Koestler said. “We’ve used Google Classroom, computer apps and video instruction for years to ensure all students have a baseline knowledge of technology.
“Familiarity with those tools helped us get off to a strong start, but at the same time, we recognized that we needed to modify our approach to keep all students engaged, learning and having fun in this new environment.”
A smooth transition
Teachers are using Loom, Zoom and Google Hangouts as part of the distance learning program, according to the school. Shoreland’s plan also provides teachers with the flexibility to adopt other online tools to supplement teaching and learning.
“Our faculty’s curriculum plan encourages teachers to engage students in authentic learning experiences,” Koestler said. “Some instruction, for example, lends itself better to prerecorded videos. This is commonly referred to as an asynchronous educational format, which means that the learning does not take place in real time.
“We continue to read everything we can. We’re also talking to other school leaders, sharing best practices and continually adapting and refining what we’re doing.”
To date, Shoreland’s daily attendance rate is nearly 100 percent, Koestler reports.
The transition to distance learning has been smooth, according to Paul Huebner, chair of the math department. Long before COVID-19, Shoreland’s math teachers began making use of technology to film math lessons and share them before class.
“One of the benefits of using recorded lectures is that it empowers students to hear the content ahead of class and learn at their own pace,” Huebner said. “They can use the recording to pause, rewind or work ahead, which means we can use our time together more efficiently.”
This instructional strategy is called “flipped learning,” Huebner explained.
“Students have more time in class to ask questions and practice skill-building exercises to master concepts, and they also get much more one-on-one attention,” Huebner said. “The biggest difference with distance learning is that everything happens online now.”
Despite the progress taking place, distance learning has disadvantages, according to Huebner.
“There is no substitute for face-to-face contact,” he said. “Our teachers, students and coaches all miss each other.”
Student Council helps bring students together
Shoreland’s Student Council also is using technology to help classmates come together socially outside of their online classrooms.
“I never thought my last few months as a senior would be online, but it’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” said Rachael Helt, student body president. “Obviously, it’s not our ideal end of senior year, but our Student Council just started talking and decided we would look for events that the whole school could do. I love how our Student Council said, ‘Yeah, we can make it happen.’”
The Student Council started by organizing a TikTok talent show to replace the traditional event that takes place this time every year.
“Everyone’s on TikTok anyway, so we just asked students to submit their best videos,” Helt says. “Students will vote for their favorite, and the winner will receive a 20-dollar gift card.”
The Student Council also has planned an all-school trivia night using the Quizizz app.
While prom, graduation and other events at Shoreland may have to be postponed, Helt said the Student Council is already planning more activities for the next few weeks, including a virtual scavenger hunt and a meme game.
“I’m expecting a lot of quarantine memes,” Helt said. “Students could stay at home playing video games, but the students want to get together online and do the events. For seniors, it’s our last chance to see each other before going off to our separate places in five months.”
Taking care of emotional needs
To ensure the emotional needs of the students and teachers are being met, Shoreland has continued a partnership with Christian Family Solutions to provide counseling services. As with everything else, the counseling has moved online or onto the phone.
Shoreland leaders say they will use the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage students to live their faith.
“During the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on key Christian values related to overcoming adversity like kindness, forgiveness and loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Paul Scriver, president of Shoreland Lutheran High School.
“While this is a tough time, lots of good can come from it as we focus on what it means to be a Christian,” Scriver said. “And, as a school community, we’ll be putting our 21st-century skills into practice, including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication and collaboration, while always asking the question, ‘How can we do this better?’”
