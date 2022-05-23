Shoreland Lutheran High School named a distinguished school for STEM and career learning program

Shoreland Lutheran High School has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School.

It is one of just 191 high schools across the U.S. to receive the honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Computer Science, Biomedical Science, and Engineering.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S. Shoreland is one of only 23 high schools in in Wisconsin being recognized with the honor.

“I feel that PLTW has impacted Shoreland in a positive way creating a natural link between the Christian core values that we seek to impart to our graduates and the soft skills that we want them to have walking into their Christian vocations,” shared Tim Mielke, PLTW chair at Shoreland Lutheran. “So not only are they reflecting the love of Jesus in what they do everyday, but they are also effective communicators, collaborators, critical thinkers, and people who are creative in the vocations that they have.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.

To be eligible for the designation, Shoreland Lutheran High School had to meet the following criteria in the 2020-21 school year:

Had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW High School courses, or of those who participated during the 2020-21 school year, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses during their tenure at the school;

Offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW High School courses;

Had strategies and procedures in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender, and can support such claims with relevant data.

“We are honored to recognize Shoreland Lutheran High School for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO of PLTW.

“Shoreland Lutheran should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

Shoreland Lutheran High School is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities.

For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.

For more information on Shoreland’s PLTW Computer Science, Biomedical Science, and Engineering programs, contact program director Tim Mielke at mielket@slhs.us.

