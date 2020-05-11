Shoreland Lutheran honored for comprehensive STEM programming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shoreland Lutheran High School has been recognized as a “Distinguished School” by Project Lead The Way for providing broad student access to STEM programs in biomedical science, engineering and computer science.

Shoreland is one of 143 high schools across the country to receive this acknowledgement from PLTW, a nonprofit organization that serves over 12,200 U.S. schools.

“It is a great honor to recognize Shoreland Lutheran High School for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Shoreland’s STEM Academy offers 12 PLTW courses. The school also hosts the annual Wisconn Valley VEX Robotics Competition that gives Wisconsin and Illinois students in grades 5-12 the opportunity to compete in robotics challenges.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors Shoreland for its commitment to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in PLTW programs, according to PLTW.