Shoreline meeting to take place online

A meeting slated for Wednesday in Somers regarding Lake Michigan water levels and shoreline erosion has been switched to a virtual meeting.
There were three meetings scheduled: Manitowoc (March 17), Somers (March 18) and Mequon (March 19).
The three in-person meetings have been replaced by a single online session, which will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
People may attend this virtual session through Zoom at this web address: https://zoom.us/j/152994777
Additionally, a recording will be posted on Wisconsin Sea Grant’s YouTube channel after the events. Search “Wisconsin Sea Grant” on YouTube or visit www.youtube.com/user/UWASC.
The online information session (like the in-person sessions that were canceled) will include experts from Wisconsin Sea Grant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Zoom webinar will address what’s in store for Great Lakes water levels through spring and summer of this year.
“It is unfortunate that we need to cancel the three face-to-face sessions, but it is the prudent choice given the COVID-19 situation and public health," said Dr. Adam Bechle, a coastal engineering outreach specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant who is helping organize the webinar.
"We remain committed to sharing important information about Great Lakes water levels with the public, and the online webinar will allow us to do so. We encourage people to watch it live on March 18, or look for the recorded version later.”
Questions about the Great Lakes water levels webinar may be directed to Bechle at 608-263-5133.