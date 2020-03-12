Shoreline meeting to take place online

A meeting slated for Wednesday in Somers regarding Lake Michigan water levels and shoreline erosion has been switched to a virtual meeting.

There were three meetings scheduled: Manitowoc (March 17), Somers (March 18) and Mequon (March 19).

The three in-person meetings have been replaced by a single online session, which will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

People may attend this virtual session through Zoom at this web address: https://zoom.us/j/152994777

Additionally, a recording will be posted on Wisconsin Sea Grant’s YouTube channel after the events. Search “Wisconsin Sea Grant” on YouTube or visit www.youtube.com/user/UWASC.

The online information session (like the in-person sessions that were canceled) will include experts from Wisconsin Sea Grant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Zoom webinar will address what’s in store for Great Lakes water levels through spring and summer of this year.