Shots fired call in Kenosha ends with arrest

A shots fired call in the area of 60th Street and 16th Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday ended with no injuries, a suspect in custody and the firearm located according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The identify of the individual under arrest has not been released.

A department social media release said the call stemmed from a neighbor dispute in the area.

The roadway was briefly closed but was reopened after the scene was determined safe.

No additional details have yet been released about the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.