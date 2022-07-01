 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired call in Kenosha ends with arrest

A shots fired call in the area of 60th Street and 16th Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday ended with no injuries, a suspect in custody and the firearm located according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The identify of the individual under arrest has not been released.

A department social media release said the call stemmed from a neighbor dispute in the area.

The roadway was briefly closed but was reopened after the scene was determined safe.

No additional details have yet been released about the incident.

