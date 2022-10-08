 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired call in Pleasant Prairie under investigation, no reported victims

An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 block of East Frontage Road according to an online statement.

The statement said the department received the call at approximately 3 a.m., and upon arrival officers located numerous spent rifle casings in the roadway and the road shoulder.

No vehicles or persons were at the scene, and police said there was no evidence to suggest a person was injured or that there was a specific target of the shooting.

Residents with any information as to who may have been involved in this incident are encouraged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

