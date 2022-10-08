Shots fired call in Pleasant Prairie under investigation, no reported victims

An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 block of East Frontage Road according to an online statement.
The statement said the department received the call at approximately 3 a.m., and upon arrival officers located numerous spent rifle casings in the roadway and the road shoulder.
No vehicles or persons were at the scene, and police said there was no evidence to suggest a person was injured or that there was a specific target of the shooting.
Residents with any information as to who may have been involved in this incident are encouraged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Oct. 6-7
Crystal Joy Cowart-Obryant
Crystal Joy Cowart-Obryant, 44, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession of marijuana, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brett Michael Jurgens
Brett Michael Jurgens, 35, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron C. Kipp
Aaron C. Kipp, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, substantial battery (intend bodily harm), battery, and knowingly violate a domestic abuse order.
Kurt Karl Kuhnle
Kurt Karl Kuhnle, 66, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of operating while under the influence (3rd offense), misappropriation of personal identifying materials, possession of cocaine (2nd+ offense), and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Jerry Darnell Lucas Jr.
Jerry Darnell Lucas Jr., 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Ramon Montoya Jr.
David Ramon Montoya Jr., 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and possession of marijuana.
Dolores Parham
Dolores Parham, 51, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally conceal between $5,000-$10,000), retail theft (use shielding device less than or equal to $500), retail theft (use anti-theft remover less than or equal to $500), and possession of marijuana.
Russell Anthony Pawelko
Russell Anthony Pawelko, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Paul Anelo Puccillo
Paul Anelo Puccillo, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, and bail jumping.
Tiffany Scott
Tiffany Scott, 50, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Thomas Tibbetts
George Thomas Tibbetts, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment.
Sean Eric Walkington
Sean Eric Walkington, 35, faces charges of probation and parole.