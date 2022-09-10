Shots fired call leads to one man in custody Saturday

One person was taken into custody by local law enforcement Saturday morning as part of a response to a report of shots fired.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Market Square Apartments, 3100 Market Lane. At 8:54 a.m. on Saturday a caller had indicated he had gotten into a confrontation inside his apartment with a male subject who he knew as Jacob Sellers, 24. The complainant stated Sellers fired a gun at him, but the caller was not wounded.
The caller told dispatch that Sellers left the residence with the gun and he followed him toward the Sam’s Club store parking lot as he gave updates to dispatch.
Kenosha Police officers, who were in close proximity to the call, also responded and located Sellers near the roundabout southeast of the Sam’s Club store. Sellers was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident at 8:59 a.m.
No citizens or officers were injured during the incident.
The department indicated in a prepared release that it is thankful the incident ended quickly with no one being injured and the suspect being arrested within five minutes of the initial call to dispatch.
This is an active investigation. The department stated no further information will be released at this time.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 7-9
Terry Lee Akins
Terry Lee Akins, 52, from Racine, faces charges for battery to emergency rescue worker.
Nicholas Daniel Dalrymple
Nicholas Daniel Dalrymple, 36, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges for sex offender fail/update information, and violate state/county institution laws.
Emiliano Vinc Gomez-Playa
Emiliano Vinc Gomez-Playa, 57, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th).
Shaka Lee Heath
Shaka Lee Heath, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges for repeat sexual assault of same child (1t least 3 violations, first or second degree).
Ryan Wade Mathis
Ryan Wade Mathis, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, and use or possess with intent to use masking agent.
Julian Lee Shannon
Julian Lee Shannon, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges for disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), probation and parole, intimidate victim (use or attempt force), bail jumping and battery.
Stephen Daniel Taylor
Stephen Daniel Taylor, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Dale Vickers
Joshua Dale Vickers, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2nd+), and bail jumping.
Freddy William Viera
Freddy William Viera, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (over 40 grams).