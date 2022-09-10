Shots fired call leads to one man in custody Saturday

One person was taken into custody by local law enforcement Saturday morning as part of a response to a report of shots fired.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Market Square Apartments, 3100 Market Lane. At 8:54 a.m. on Saturday a caller had indicated he had gotten into a confrontation inside his apartment with a male subject who he knew as Jacob Sellers, 24. The complainant stated Sellers fired a gun at him, but the caller was not wounded.

The caller told dispatch that Sellers left the residence with the gun and he followed him toward the Sam’s Club store parking lot as he gave updates to dispatch.

Kenosha Police officers, who were in close proximity to the call, also responded and located Sellers near the roundabout southeast of the Sam’s Club store. Sellers was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident at 8:59 a.m.

No citizens or officers were injured during the incident.

The department indicated in a prepared release that it is thankful the incident ended quickly with no one being injured and the suspect being arrested within five minutes of the initial call to dispatch.

This is an active investigation. The department stated no further information will be released at this time.