Shots fired during fight outside Kenosha tavern lead to gun-related charge

A Racine man was found with a handgun after shots were fired during a fight outside a Kenosha tavern Saturday.

Juan Marcello Orta, Jr., 25, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested Saturday by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop, pulled over because his vehicle matched the description of a white Honda Accord that fled the scene of the fight.

Kenosha Police Department officers were called to Dukes Country Saloon, 2314 18th St., at 1:10 a.m. Saturday for a large fight with reports of shots being fired.

“Multiple rounds had been fired, and officers found casings outside,” said KPD Lt. Joe Nosalik.

According to the criminal complaint, officers reported a white car fled the scene at high speed.

Deputies stopped Orta on the 1900 block of 22nd Street. A passenger in the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Orta, the driver, stayed in the vehicle. He told deputies he did not know the person who ran “and that a random guy got in his vehicle at the bar and they drove off.”

A semi-automatic pistol was sitting on the back seat of the Honda, according to the criminal complaint. The ammunition in the pistol was the same caliber as the casings found at the scene.