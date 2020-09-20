‘Show that you care’: Issues and concerns raised by public at listening session

The first of four listening sessions to address police and community relations, criminal justice, and other concerns in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake drew about 40 people whose concerns focused on inequities and racism Sunday.
Those who spoke in the audience, which was diverse in its makeup, had two minutes each to address a number of suggested questions during the forum held at Journey Church. Ground rules for the forum included social distancing, as well as no interruptions or “character assassinations.”
Those attending were asked to consider what they like or love about the city, their feelings of the events over the past several weeks following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, their concerns and fears about the protests and riots, and what they want to share about how to move forward.
They were also asked to consider what they would do to bring about “healing and unity” in Kenosha.
One man began by declaring “Black lives matter.”
He said that police force needs to match the diversity of community. Citing figures, he said of 207 police officers on the force, and only seven are Black.
“I think that that’s where it should start,” the man said.
Rochelle Anderson Moore said she didn’t fear protests, but was worried about the riots that took place that resulted in a white teenager shooting two white protesters to death.
“If that was a group of Black people ... there would’ve been more shooting. We would’ve been dead,” she said.
She said she was bothered that police were in military gear. But they were there to protest peacefully. She said when the police started shooting tear gas bombs it “aggravated” the situation.
She criticized the mayor for putting off being able to talk to him directly.
“We wanted to hear from you. We wanted to hear from our community leaders,” she said. She said she wanted to see a more transparent leadership.
Alvin Owens, a local barber known for organizing the annual College Tour and other community events, said that communication is key and that groups have been doing food drives and also support police.
“That’s what the world should know: Kenosha residents and leaders have been doing positive things for this community,” Owens said, trying to dispel the notion that the city is just about rioting.
Owens said that the police need more training.
Paul, who did not give his last name, said he believes there should be justice for Blake’s children but recounted that Blake was being arrested for a felony violation.
“This man purposely went against the law enforcement. He purposely tried to hurt people,” said the man, who said Blake should be prosecuted. The man said he believed this would put people “on notice” if they commit crimes.
To which Owens said, “no one in the spot is judge jury and executioner.”
Kyle Flood said there’s “distrust” in the police as he has been a part of the protests. He said he would keep the protests going.
“We need justice for Jacob Blake ... no man has the right to shoot a man in the back seven times,” Flood said.
A woman, who did not identify herself, said Blake did not deserve to be shot in the back seven times.
“Stop playing with the community and making a mockery of the community when the demands are very clear,” she said, noting that the city needs to focus on the demands for justice for Blake.
“Handle that. Calm the community down. Let them know you are backing them,” she said, saying that the police needs to be involved. “For me to even have to say this is ridiculous. You need to be more human ... arrest this man. Charge him.”
The woman was referring to Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake. She then walked quickly out of the forum with her fist raised.
A Black pastor new to the community said her biggest concern was about businesses, including those owned by people of color in the city.
“Will you promote that these spaces will be given to minorities,” she said concerned that rebuilding of the Uptown area would price out minority business owners. “Will we be able to rebuild there or will it be not economical?”
Cynthia West, a long-time resident, said she has not seen one person of color “a young person, a young Black man” mentored by people in city government.
She said that she goes to Petrifying Springs and people look “sideways” at her, like she does not belong in the community.
“I’m saddened by this community,” she said, later alluding to the fires set by rioters. “I’m so sad because somebody could’ve died in this community. Children could’ve died.”
She said the community can do better and pleaded with not just the city, but said young men needed to “get it together.”
“You’ve been asleep to long,” she said.
Another man who spoke earlier alluded to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters, saying the teen should never have been allowed to walk down the street with an assault weapon.
He said a young black man would not have been able to do that. He added that he could not believe that police officers were patting Rittenhouse on the back.
“There’s thousands of ways to intimidate people and this is one of these,” he said, saying that the two protesters died trying to stop that from happening. “That should not have happened.”
Shamika Brown, a Kenosha resident and teacher from the neighborhood where the shooting took place, said she wants to teach children they are safe but can’t given the trauma they’ve witnessed with Blake.
Moore was concerned about where the affordable housing is in Kenosha. She said rent and mortgages are going up and forcing Kenosha people out. She said boards in city government also need to be more inclusive of people of color.
Linda Ruffalo said she was worried about the future safety of the community with Blake and Rittenhouse cases still pending.. She wanted to know whether the community would be safe.
“What is the plan to stop this (rioting) from happening again when the verdicts come out ... what is the plan to be put in place in the meantime,” she said.
Ajillian Burrell-Warfield, who operates a hair salon catering to Black hair, said that what happened to Blake was inhumane and that people who did not see the inhumanity of the police officer’s action should admit to their racism.
“It’s all inhumane ... just say you’re racist,” she said.
She said she was against the rioting and believe outsiders might have paid to bring people into Kenosha to cause it.
“When there’s a riot, how are they even able to cruise the city?” she said, adding that police need to be able to handle that before rioters come here.
Porche Bennett said Uptown was beginning to thrive with 11 uptown Black businesses. She wanted to ensure that the city institute rent control for businesses so they are not out-priced.
She said that Antaramian also needs to come out to the community events, including marching with protesters.
“You want us to believe in you. Give us something to believe in,” she said. “No one was is going to ambush you ... show that you care.”
