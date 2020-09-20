‘Show that you care’: Issues and concerns raised by public at listening session

To which Owens said, “no one in the spot is judge jury and executioner.”

Kyle Flood said there’s “distrust” in the police as he has been a part of the protests. He said he would keep the protests going.

“We need justice for Jacob Blake ... no man has the right to shoot a man in the back seven times,” Flood said.

A woman, who did not identify herself, said Blake did not deserve to be shot in the back seven times.

“Stop playing with the community and making a mockery of the community when the demands are very clear,” she said, noting that the city needs to focus on the demands for justice for Blake.

“Handle that. Calm the community down. Let them know you are backing them,” she said, saying that the police needs to be involved. “For me to even have to say this is ridiculous. You need to be more human ... arrest this man. Charge him.”

The woman was referring to Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake. She then walked quickly out of the forum with her fist raised.

A Black pastor new to the community said her biggest concern was about businesses, including those owned by people of color in the city.