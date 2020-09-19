Silent march honors POW--MIAs in downtown Kenosha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bright sunny sky accompanied more than 50 military veterans who honored those who served and were prisoners of war, or still missing in action, with a downtown silent march Saturday under the theme of "Lest We Never Forget."

Led by a color guard, the marchers --most of whom wore black POW/MIA T-shirts with a list of names of missing service men and women from southeastern Wisconsin -- left Kenosha's Paul Herrick American Legion Post 21, circled behind the outdoor HarborMarket to the Civil War Museum.

Their shirts included the name of David Leet, of Kenosha County, a member of the U.S. Marine Corp.

Post commander Thomas Visintainer, said this year's march seemed special because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent unrest in the city. As the marchers approached the HarborMarket, onlookers cheered and lightly applauded them. Some on the sidelines gave them a thumbs up.

They began their annual silent march at 11 a.m. and reached the Civil War Museum where they conducted a half hour ceremony in honor of those who still have not returned from their tours of duty

"At least there is something to make us feel good about the day with all that has gone on," Visintainer said. "And it's a beautiful day too."