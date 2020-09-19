Silent march honors POW--MIAs in downtown Kenosha

A bright sunny sky accompanied more than 50 military veterans who honored those who served and were prisoners of war, or still missing in action, with a downtown silent march Saturday under the theme of "Lest We Never Forget."
Led by a color guard, the marchers --most of whom wore black POW/MIA T-shirts with a list of names of missing service men and women from southeastern Wisconsin -- left Kenosha's Paul Herrick American Legion Post 21, circled behind the outdoor HarborMarket to the Civil War Museum.
Their shirts included the name of David Leet, of Kenosha County, a member of the U.S. Marine Corp.
Post commander Thomas Visintainer, said this year's march seemed special because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent unrest in the city. As the marchers approached the HarborMarket, onlookers cheered and lightly applauded them. Some on the sidelines gave them a thumbs up.
They began their annual silent march at 11 a.m. and reached the Civil War Museum where they conducted a half hour ceremony in honor of those who still have not returned from their tours of duty
"At least there is something to make us feel good about the day with all that has gone on," Visintainer said. "And it's a beautiful day too."
At the museum, a glass display containing a trifold American flag, a red ribbon tied to a vase, a candle, a slice of lemon on a bread plate and an inverted wine glass, all served as symbols of those to who still were missing in action or were prisoners of war.
Post First vice commander Crystal Carter, an Air Force veteran who retired in December, described the items and interpreted what they meant during the ceremony.
Though the event marked POW/MIAs from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm and Afghanistan, a special tribute was made to those who had served in Vietnam.
Representatives of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force participated in a brief "For those Missing" segment. Members of the American Legion Post and Auxiliary released balloons to honor the missing.
Several speakers, including Robert Miller and First District commander Karl Sturvengen, paid tributes. State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Mayor John Antaramian spoke briefly.
Steven Tindall, a Navy veteran who wrote about his experience aboard a destroyer in the book "Underway! A Sailor's Story of Life Aboard USN Destroyers," also spoke.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.