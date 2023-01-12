SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Authorities find 85-year-old missing Pleasant Prairie man safe in Monroe County

An 85-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who left his home in the village during the lunch hour Thursday and didn't come home was located safe in Monroe County early Friday, according to authorities.

Willie Smoot, a retired military veteran who reportedly suffers from dementia, was last seen around noon by his wife said Sgt. Zach Dutter of the village police department. Police canceled the Silver Alert, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties.

During earlier attempts to locate Smoot, Pleasant Prairie Police spoke to him on his phone, but Smoot apparently did not know where he was, Dutter said. According to police, Smoot was driving a dark blue 2015 Chevy Impala with the license plate AFX7709, which had been spotted at 12:51 p.m. Thursday by an automated license plate reader camera in Racine.

“We were in contact with him earlier on the phone, but he has no idea where he is,” said Dutter, who added Smoot’s phone was “pinging” from a location in Onalaska in western Wisconsin. Onalaska is approximately 240 miles from Pleasant Prairie. Police were in contact with him around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dutter said Smoot’s wife called Pleasant Prairie police at about 7:30 p.m. concerned when he did not come home.

“He suffers from dementia. Obviously he was very confused as we were talking with him. He thinks he is on a military base, but we can’t locate one anywhere around there,” Dutter said earlier. “We’re trying to get him to call 911, but he’s just too confused.”

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality