SILVER ALERT ISSUED: Authorities seeking 85-year-old missing Pleasant Prairie man; military veteran suffers from dementia

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are trying to locate an 85-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who left his home in the village during the lunch hour and was still missing late Thursday.

Willie Smoot, a retired military veteran who reportedly suffers from dementia, was last seen around noon by his wife said Sgt. Zach Dutter of the village police department. Police have issued a Silver Alert, a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties.

Smoot is a black male who stands 6'1" and is often seen wearing a blue and gray sweater. He could also be wearing a black baseball-style cap with a military-style rifle pin, according to a description given to police. Police have spoken to him on his phone, but Smoot apparently does not know where he is, Dutter said. According to police, his vehicle, a blue 2015 Chevy Impala with the license plate AFX7709 was spotted at 12:51 p.m. by an automated license plate reader camera in Racine.

“We were in contact with him earlier on the phone, but he has no idea where he is,” said Dutter, who added Smoot’s phone was “pinging” from a location in Onalaska in western Wisconsin. Onalaska is approximately 240 miles from Pleasant Prairie. Police were in contact with him around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re working on it with law enforcement out there to see if we can find him. We believe the phone ping to be relatively accurate, but we’re not 100 percent confident,” Dutter said.

Dutter said Smoot’s wife called Pleasant Prairie police at about 7:30 p.m. concerned when he did not come home.

“He suffers from dementia. Obviously he was very confused as we were talking with him. He thinks he is on a military base, but we can’t locate one anywhere around there,” he said. “We’re trying to get him to call 911, but he’s just too confused.”

