Silver Lake boy who suffered brain injury in mower accident reported out of intensive care

Alex Hook, the 6-year-old Silver Lake boy who suffered a brain injury when an object projected from a lawnmower hit him in the back of the head, is breathing on his own and was transferred out of intensive care at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa.

According to an update posted on Alex’s Facebook support page late Tuesday afternoon, doctor’s are monitoring his intracranial pressure to determine if another surgery will be needed to implant a cerebral shunt. He also is still being treated for an infection and “has had some cardiac episodes (elevated heart rate).”

“As of right now, his right side is affected, but we won’t know to what degree until he’s well enough to undergo more rigorous therapy,” the update reads. “We’re taking one day at a time.”

Alex was flown to Children’s Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 10, following the freak accident that occurred while he played outdoors during recess. The object flew out from under the deck of a lawnmower being used to cut a grassy median in the street off school grounds.

He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. A piece of bone was removed from his brain, according to a GoFundMe page established to help his family cover unforeseen medical costs.