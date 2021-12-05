Silver Lake Park access and dog park fees proposed to increase

SALEM LAKES — An increase in the park entry fee at Silver Lake County Park and in the daily entry fee at all three Kenosha County off-leash dog parks is being proposed.

The recommended increase is set to be considered by the county’s Public Works and Facilities Committee at a meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in conference room B at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol.

Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St., is a 260-acre park with numerous recreational amenities. From May 29 to Sept. 6, park patrons wishing to access the beach area must pay an entry fee.

The daily vehicle entrance fee is proposed to increase from $5 to $10 for Kenosha County residents and decrease from $25 to $20 for non-residents. The annual fee is proposed to increase from $30 to $50 for residents and remain unchanged at $100 for non-residents.

Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said the changes in the fees are needed to bring the county into compliance with a state requirement that non-resident fees cannot be more than double resident fees.

Collins the existing fee structure was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to help maintain revenue while controlling the number of people at the beach.

“We planned on continuing that this next year,” said Collins. “But, unfortunately the state said, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t have such a disparity between resident and non-resident (fees).’”

Off-leash dog park fees

Off-leash dog park daily fees are proposed to increase from $2 to $3 for residents and from $5 to $6 for non-residents.

Collins said this change is also being made so the fee is not more than double between residents and non-residents.

There is no change proposed for the annual off-leash dog park fees in Kenosha County. Annual fees for residents are $20 for one and $5 for each additional dog, up to three total dogs. Annual fees for non-residents are $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog, up to three dogs.

The three off-lease dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park, 35610 89th St., in Randall.

Annual dog park tags can be purchased at municipal offices. Verification of a dog license and proof of a rabies vaccination must be provided with the application.

All fees are used to maintain and improve the dog parks.

