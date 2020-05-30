Silver Lake Park Beach now open with visitor limits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County’s Silver Lake Park Beach is open for the season as of today — Saturday, May 30 — with a capacity limit in place to promote appropriate social distancing.

The beach will be open through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, only 162 vehicles — the capacity of the parking lot near the beachfront area — will be allowed in at any given time. When that limit is hit, no further vehicles or walk-in beach users will be allowed in until new spaces become available.

No lifeguards will be on duty this year, due to public health and safety concerns, though parks staff will monitor the area and will be prepared to call the proper authorities if an emergency takes place, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

“Our beach this year will be use at your own risk,” Collins said. “We did not feel that we could have our employees in potential situations where they would otherwise be working in close proximity to the general public.”

Collins said seasonal parks staff will focus on additional sanitary measures, including more frequent pickup of trash and cleaning of restroom facilities.