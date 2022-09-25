Simmons Field hosts free inaugural Oktoberfest featuring food, music, and plenty of fun

Historic Simmons Field hosted a day filled with stein-hoisting, polka and authentic German cuisine during its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration Saturday.
The free event, organized by Wisconn Valley Media Group and the Kenosha Kingfish, was held on the baseball field at 7817 Sheridan Road.
"The vibes are nice and we've had good weather," said Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconn Valley Media. "People are having a good time here. The German food here is really, really good, too."
The event featured live music from Good Times Eddie, the Steven Schultz Polka Band, the Steve Meisner Polka Band and Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith.
The event also included a stein-hoisting contest, in which contestants were challenged to hold a 16-ounce stein filled with beer for as long as they can.
In addition to the traditional German fare provided by JR European Cuisine, there was a selection of local food vendors including The Corn King, Dish/Blue Badger Grill, Fiddlesticks on Wheels, Hawgz Dogs, Jive Turkey LLC, Los Cantaritos Authentic Mexican Restaurant and That’s My Dawg! Vending and Catering.
"We've always wanted to do these kinds of events and this was the perfect opportunity," said Kingfish co-owner Bill Fanning.
Funds from the stein-hoisting contest, along with tips collected from the bar, were donated to the Kenosha County Food Pantry.
"We're happy to be here and people have been generous. We're out here to raise awareness with our volunteers about food insecurity," said Teri Knuese, board president of the nonprofit Kenosha County Food Pantry. "In Kenosha one-in-five children don't have access to a nutritious meal each day."
VIP tickets for the event were sponsored by Educators Credit Union.
Other event sponsors included Herzing University, Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha, Exterior Pros & Baths, Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center, Selective Hearing Centers and PATS Services, Inc.