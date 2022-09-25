Simmons Field hosts free inaugural Oktoberfest featuring food, music, and plenty of fun

The event also included a stein-hoisting contest, in which contestants were challenged to hold a 16-ounce stein filled with beer for as long as they can.

In addition to the traditional German fare provided by JR European Cuisine, there was a selection of local food vendors including The Corn King, Dish/Blue Badger Grill, Fiddlesticks on Wheels, Hawgz Dogs, Jive Turkey LLC, Los Cantaritos Authentic Mexican Restaurant and That’s My Dawg! Vending and Catering. "We've always wanted to do these kinds of events and this was the perfect opportunity," said Kingfish co-owner Bill Fanning.