Simple gesture leads to big result

When something that Kenosha resident Christine Clouse had long taken for granted seemed out of place, she quickly acted.
But little did she know how what appeared to be a modest gesture would turn out.
Earlier this month, Clouse, who lives across from the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 building, 504 58th St., noticed the American and the POW/MIA flags that fly proudly on the front had fallen to the ground.
So she swiftly reached out, and in no time flat, the situation was rectified — and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the legion members themselves.
Adjutant Paul Ciarelli said a quick text exchange among the executive board members made certain that they wanted to recognize Clouse for her fast action.
“It’s fantastic, it really is,” he said. “With the events over this past summer, sometimes you lose a little faith, but this brings it right back. This is the kind of thing you look forward to.”
The simple act of reaching out on social media to alert the members that the pulley that holds the halyard (a rope used to hoist a flag) had failed goes even deeper, Ciarelli said.
For the members, the oath to protect and defend the country — and symbolically, the flag — still rings true, even if they no longer are actively serving.
“Christine, with her seemingly simple physical act of calling us, understands this deeply,” he said. “Those of us that gather under that flag on 5th Avenue celebrate her patriotism and strive to live up to her expectations of us.”
On her way out to grab a coffee that morning, Clouse said she was immediately taken aback by the absence of the flags.
“When I saw the flags not flying that morning, I thought it was a little bit odd, but was a pretty bad weather day,” she said. “I thought they must have taken them down.
“I drove past the building and saw both flags kind of flopped over on the side of the building. I was like, ‘Oh boy, this isn’t good. It’s raining, there’s a storm, and the flags are just kind of all over the front of the building.’ I knew the guys would probably want to know.”
And a quick exchange of messages later, the problem was solved.
That persistence definitely made its mark, Ciarelli said.
“The thing that impressed me most is the effort that she made,” he said. “She didn’t just go on Facebook. She called. She left emails. She was very concerned about it. I think that’s what inspired this whole thing.”
Common bond
In their discussions, both Clouse and Ciarelli quickly realized they had a very significant connection.
Ciarelli is a Vietnam War veteran, as was Clouse’s father, Donald Martin, who served in the Air Force and died in 2017 from complications associated with Agent Orange.
That common thread definitely struck a chord with both.
“He brought me this really nice statute of the Vietnam soldiers, which is really meaningful because my dad was a Vietnam vet,” Clouse said. “(The legion members) thought it was a really big deal that someone reached out to them in the community (to tell them) that the flags were down.
“From everything I’ve learned, that’s what you’re supposed to do. Kind of a little friendship has formed, which is really neat.”
In addition to the statute, the legion presented Clouse with certificates and a small display flag.
Clouse added that Ciarelli told her to tell her father, “Welcome home,” which is meaningful to all Vietnam veterans because of how many were treated when they returned from the war.
That greeting became symbolic among veterans, and was a message she often heard from her dad.
“When he said, ‘Welcome home,’ and I understood what that meant, that was a really big deal,” she said. “Then he brought me the soldier statute. This has been a really hard Christmas for me. I felt like that was a way my dad was saying, ‘Merry Christmas.’ It was very cool.”
Lessons learned
Clouse said she used the situation as a learning tool for her young daughters, Meadow, 10, and Willow, 7, who both are active in Girl Scouts.
Their mother said the girls learned about the importance of the American flag not touching the ground, which was just one piece of the overall lesson.
“They saw firsthand that, even if it’s something minor to just drop someone a note, and you’ll never know what happens,” Clouse said. “You do your good deed for the day. They learned in scouts that you have to do a good turn daily.
“I was thinking, ‘I did my good turn (today), I can go to bed tonight and not worry about it. The girls got to see first hand that something really small can start something. That was neat.”