Simple gesture leads to big result

“Christine, with her seemingly simple physical act of calling us, understands this deeply,” he said. “Those of us that gather under that flag on 5th Avenue celebrate her patriotism and strive to live up to her expectations of us.”

On her way out to grab a coffee that morning, Clouse said she was immediately taken aback by the absence of the flags.

“When I saw the flags not flying that morning, I thought it was a little bit odd, but was a pretty bad weather day,” she said. “I thought they must have taken them down.

“I drove past the building and saw both flags kind of flopped over on the side of the building. I was like, ‘Oh boy, this isn’t good. It’s raining, there’s a storm, and the flags are just kind of all over the front of the building.’ I knew the guys would probably want to know.”

And a quick exchange of messages later, the problem was solved.

That persistence definitely made its mark, Ciarelli said.

“The thing that impressed me most is the effort that she made,” he said. “She didn’t just go on Facebook. She called. She left emails. She was very concerned about it. I think that’s what inspired this whole thing.”

Common bond