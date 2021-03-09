Single-family development proposed for Somers off Highway E, west of Highway H

SOMERS — A concept for a 45-lot single-family home subdivision — an exception to the new multi-family developments that have dominated village development in recent years — was floated before the Plan Commission Monday.

The subdivision is proposed for 23.2 acres on the south side of Highway E, south of Shoreland Lutheran High School and east of Country Charm Estates.

Village Administrator Jason Peters, who has overseen the development process for several multi-family developments, said this is the first single-family development that has come forth in several years.

“This is the first one in my time here,” said Peters, who was hired as assistant administrator in 2017 and promoted to administrator in 2019. “So, we’re pretty excited about that.”

Smaller lot size sought

Peters said a rezoning to R4.5 urban single-family residential district is sought by the applicants. This is a new zoning classification in the village, which allows for 12,000 square-foot lots. The developer is also requesting a planned unit development overlay district to allow lot widths slightly less than the minimum requirement of 90 feet.

“The houses they described would be in the 375 to 450 (thousand dollar) range,” Peters said.