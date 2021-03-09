Single-family development proposed for Somers off Highway E, west of Highway H

SOMERS — A concept for a 45-lot single-family home subdivision — an exception to the new multi-family developments that have dominated village development in recent years — was floated before the Plan Commission Monday.
The subdivision is proposed for 23.2 acres on the south side of Highway E, south of Shoreland Lutheran High School and east of Country Charm Estates.
Village Administrator Jason Peters, who has overseen the development process for several multi-family developments, said this is the first single-family development that has come forth in several years.
“This is the first one in my time here,” said Peters, who was hired as assistant administrator in 2017 and promoted to administrator in 2019. “So, we’re pretty excited about that.”
Smaller lot size sought
Peters said a rezoning to R4.5 urban single-family residential district is sought by the applicants. This is a new zoning classification in the village, which allows for 12,000 square-foot lots. The developer is also requesting a planned unit development overlay district to allow lot widths slightly less than the minimum requirement of 90 feet.
“The houses they described would be in the 375 to 450 (thousand dollar) range,” Peters said.
Village President George Stoner expressed concerns about the wetlands on the property.
“This is something they are going to have to address,” Stoner said.
Approvals will be required by the state Department of Natural Resources for any wetlands that will be filled or crossed. A C-1 lowland resource conservancy district zoning designation would also need be placed on areas that will remain wetlands.
The intended rezoning is consistent with the adopted land use plan for the parcel and surrounding area, which is shown to be medium-density residential.
In addition to the rezoning and plat reviews, the following will also be required: County Highway Department approval of any proposed access points on Highway E; a traffic impact analysis; a stormwater management plan; City of Kenosha Airport Site plan review; and a site plan approval by the Somers Fire and Rescue Department.