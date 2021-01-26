Sisters caring for mom with cancer say COVID-19 vaccine gives them some peace of mind

For Vanessa Lundgren and Janelle Ebner, the COVID-19 vaccine has been a shot in the arm in more ways than one.
The sisters are special education teachers in Kenosha Unified, with Lundgren the primary long-term caregiver to their mother, 81-year-old Karen Ebner, who is battling breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. While Lundgren lives with her mother, her sister assists part of the time with care.
Before Lundgren and Ebner bared their arms as they were administered the inoculations on Saturday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, they said they were both thrilled, but had a healthy dose of apprehension.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to get in line,” Lundgren said before going in for her first dose. In three weeks, she and her sister will go in for a second dose of vaccine.
Lundgren said while she had a few reservations, “I understand they have been working on this vaccine for over a year and there’s very little that has happened negatively.
“I think that the benefits outweigh the risks,” she said. “If I were to get COVID, I think that the long-term effects could potentially be much more dangerous than the risks of taking the vaccine.”
Still practicing caution
But just because she’s vaccinated, Lundgren said it doesn’t negate what she has done to limit exposure, and she will continue to take precautions because of her mother.
“She, right now, does not have the vaccine,” Lundgren said. And even though Lundgren has been vaccinated, doctors have not ruled out the possibility of passing the virus to her mother, she said. Lundgren also has been tested twice for COVID-19 and both times tests came back negative.
“The primary reason (for getting the vaccine) is because I am a primary caregiver for my mom,” said Lundgren, whose mother has been fighting breast cancer since 2001.
Lundgren, except for helping her mother get to appointments, has been homebound with her mother since the start of the pandemic in March. She hasn’t been to grocery stores, or other retail stores in close to a year. She uses curbside service to pick up groceries and other necessities.
“I don’t want to take any risks. I don’t want to expose myself to anything unnecessarily,” she said. “I haven’t been out to dinner for a year.”
Lundgren said because her mother’s needs have “become greater,” leaving her by herself has become more challenging. Until recently, the cancer had not been active while she was on a form of hormone therapy that kept it “steady.”
“She’s been on chemo for a couple of years and she’ll be on chemo for the remainder of her life,” Lundgren said.
“The type of chemo she is on, it’s very debilitating and the longer she’s on it the more debilitating it becomes and the more it weakens her.” We’ve just been trying to tackle it from every angle.”
Grateful for special-ed priority
Lundgren said she’s grateful that some teachers who are instructing students with special needs have been given similar priority as “front-line” workers to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Last week, Kenosha Unified officials, after being notified by the Kenosha County Division of Health, said that special education teachers, along with a select group of staff including health information, special ed and early education support professionals and physical, occupational and speech therapists, among them, would be able to receive the vaccine.
In its correspondence, district officials also said they would continue to work closely with the Health Department to develop COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all other staff. They anticipated those clinics to be ready in late January or early February.
Lundgren, a special ed teacher at Edward Bain School of Language and Art, 2600 50th St., teaches 4th and 5th graders students who have all opted for virtual learning. She has also not been in a classroom since the end of March.
Apprehensions overcome
Ebner, a special ed teacher at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., said she, too, has had her apprehensions about the vaccination. But said she had similar concerns about the chicken pox vaccine when her daughter was younger.
“She’s 19 now. But, I remember being on the fence about her getting that chicken pox shot,” Ebner said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do and I ended up making the decision right then in the doctor’s office and I said: `Yes, let’s do it.’”
Before Ebner received the vaccine for COVID-19, she acknowledged she had a little more time to think about its effects. But she also thinks about the risks that she and other special education teachers face each day.
“I don’t feel like you can keep 20 people (safe from the virus) in a small room with students and you have them for an hour and 40 minutes,” she said. “And we’re going back to hybrid, (with in-person and virtual students) and I’m really scared of getting the virus if I’m not vaccinated.”
Ebner and others in the Kenosha Education Association, but especially special education staff, have been vocal about the challenges as they’ve questioned the district’s adherence to safety measures amid the pandemic. In recent months, the union has also made public two cases in which educators have claimed becoming exposed to COVID-19 and inadvertently passed it along to high-risk spouses who then died as a result.
For Ebner, having the vaccine, at least, gives her some peace of mind. Unified’s high school instructors returned to their classrooms on Monday.
“If I don’t have the choice to work from home, then I don’t have a choice but to be vaccinated, really, honestly,” Ebner said. “If I have to be around a lot of people in a small amount of space for a long time and if there’s a chance to help prevent me from getting it … absolutely. It gives me peace of mind.”