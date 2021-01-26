Sisters caring for mom with cancer say COVID-19 vaccine gives them some peace of mind

“She, right now, does not have the vaccine,” Lundgren said. And even though Lundgren has been vaccinated, doctors have not ruled out the possibility of passing the virus to her mother, she said. Lundgren also has been tested twice for COVID-19 and both times tests came back negative.

“The primary reason (for getting the vaccine) is because I am a primary caregiver for my mom,” said Lundgren, whose mother has been fighting breast cancer since 2001.

Lundgren, except for helping her mother get to appointments, has been homebound with her mother since the start of the pandemic in March. She hasn’t been to grocery stores, or other retail stores in close to a year. She uses curbside service to pick up groceries and other necessities.

“I don’t want to take any risks. I don’t want to expose myself to anything unnecessarily,” she said. “I haven’t been out to dinner for a year.”

Lundgren said because her mother’s needs have “become greater,” leaving her by herself has become more challenging. Until recently, the cancer had not been active while she was on a form of hormone therapy that kept it “steady.”

“She’s been on chemo for a couple of years and she’ll be on chemo for the remainder of her life,” Lundgren said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}