Six COVID-19 patients die at Kenosha long-term care facility

Six COVID-19-positive residents of a long-term care facility in Kenosha have died in recent weeks, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced today.
The deaths occurred at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center, 8400 Sheridan Road. Five individuals were on hospice care and already in comfort measures prior to testing positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Jen Freiheit, county health officer.
Dr. Freiheit said the facility has tested all of its residents and staff and has moved all COVID-19positive residents to one wing to keep them isolated. The facility has been communicating with family members and employees in order to keep everyone safe, with staff wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, Freiheit said.
“The Bay at Sheridan has been doing everything right, when it comes to handling this heartbreaking situation,” Freiheit said. “We appreciate the facility’s open communication with the Division of Health, and its diligence in attending to the needs of its residents and staff.”
Resident safety is always the facility’s top priority, said Mitzie Cannon, regional clinical director for Champion Care, which oversees The Bay at Sheridan.
“We continue to work with both the local and state health departments to ensure that we are taking all appropriate infection control practices,” Cannon said. “We are working with the local Department of Health to get the lab results in a timely manner; this will help us isolate all future COVID-19 residents right away.
“Staying home is the most important way to protect our residents and the staff that cares for them," Cannon added. “We hope that people will continue to call and email residents, send letters and cards, and send their love and support to our residents and staff on the frontlines.”
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center urges people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
