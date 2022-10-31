Six KUSD students perform in Wisconsin School Music Association middle-level honors groups

VERONA — Six Kenosha Unified students performed in the Wisconsin School Music Association middle-level honors band and orchestra on Saturday at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

Kilie Kruse, Alivia Uttech, Alexandria Shea, Bella Shea, Joshua Susmilch and Elise Brown were selected to perform in the middle-level honors groups on Saturday.

Over 850 middle and junior high school students across the state of Wisconsin, but only 304 were selected to perform in the honor band, orchestra or choir.

Kenosha Unified band and orchestra directors said they were excited to see the hard work of their students pay off.

“It’s a pretty elite group to get into,” said Matt Maccari, band teacher at Lance Middle School. “There’s a lot of individual preparation that goes into the audition.”

Some of the preparation includes practicing site reading and preparing a solo from the class A or B list, A being the highest class within solo and ensemble festival.

Helen Breitenbach, orchestra teacher at Tremper High School, taught private lessons to twins Bella and Alexandria Shea, and both students were selected to be in the middle-level honors orchestra.

“I’m proud of them and their hard work,” Breitenbach said. “It’s exciting to see them represent Kenosha and KUSD in the orchestra. I’d also like to give credit to the Lance orchestra director who encouraged them to audition.”

Auditions for the group were held in April, both virtually and in person. Students were asked to perform a prepared solo, memorized scales and sight-reading exercises as part of the audition.

Students who performed Saturday worked under the direction of out-of-state conductors including” Erica Neidlinger, who directed the band; Frank M. Diaz, who directed the orchestra; and Jabarie Glass, who directed the choir.

“I’m proud of their dedication and hard work,” Breitenbach said.