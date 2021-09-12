Six-year-old in critical, but stable condition after undergoing brain surgery for projectile injury

On Monday, she said her nephew is expected to undergo an MRI to determine if there’s additional swelling in the brain.

“And, at that time, they’ll make a determination if they’re going to do something from a medicine perspective or something more aggressive,” she said. “If (doctors) are comfortable with the level he’s at they’re going to, after the 72-hour mark, then contemplate taking him out of the medically-induced state that he’s in.”

They will then determine the prognosis “for what is the best short-term, long-term (treatment),” she said.

Caryn Hook, his mother, has kept round-the-clock watch of Alex at the hospital.

“My sister has not left his side since the moment it happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, father Kirbey Hook is caring for their 10-year-old son Nathan, who has special needs. She said Nathan knows that his brother was injured, but not the severity.

Despite their age difference, she said the brothers are close.

“They do everything together. They love each other. They both are just the happiest, most affectionate, wonderful boys you could ever meet,” she said.