Six-year-old in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery for projectile injury

According to Koertgen, Kirbey, a U.S. Navy veteran, currently works full-time servicing machinery at a foundry, but his insurance coverage is not sufficient to pay all of Alex’s medical costs. Caryn is an independent contractor for an Illinois pharmaceutical company and is paid by the job, she said.

“We’re very well aware medical costs are going to be astronomical,” Koertgen said. The costs of the Flight For Life, the critical care transport service, which flew Alex to the hospital, she said, is an estimated $50,000 to $75,000, alone.

Koertgen said she started the fundraising page so the family would not have to worry about financing Alex’s treatment and care. The campaign had raised $70,000 of a $150,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

“They need to focus 100 percent on the recovery of Alex and the well-being of Nathan,” she said. “That should be all they have to (focus) on.”

Aunt: Preventive measures needed

Koertgen said she believes that Alex’s injury could’ve been prevented.

“Somebody cutting the grass on the median, next to a group of children … this is totally avoidable,” she said.