Sixth Racine County resident has died from COVID-19
Sixth Racine County resident has died from COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in Racine County, the county has confirmed. 

The death, a man in his 50s, was the first in the City of Racine and the second within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also covers the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. The other four deaths have been within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. If we want to honor his life, we all need to follow the Safer at Home order. The best thing we can do to save lives is stay home,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

Kenosha County has reported four deaths and is reporting 206 positive cases. 

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

