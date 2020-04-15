Sixth Racine County resident has died from COVID-19

The death, a man in his 50s, was the first in the City of Racine and the second within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also covers the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. The other four deaths have been within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. If we want to honor his life, we all need to follow the Safer at Home order. The best thing we can do to save lives is stay home,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

Kenosha County has reported four deaths and is reporting 206 positive cases.