Sizzling hot fun: Second annual Bacon Fest continues Sunday in downtown Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — The temperatures weren’t the only thing that was sizzling in downtown Lake Geneva on Saturday as the second annual Bacon Fest kicked off the summer tourism season at Flat Iron Park with a tasty, bacon-infused bang.

Under sunny, cloud-flecked skies with a gentle breeze rolling in from scenic Geneva Lake, thousands of bacon-lovers followed their nose to the park Saturday for the two-day celebration of all things bacon.

The festival, which continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offers a variety of bacon-themed cuisine, as well as other food concessions, live music and a variety of children’s games.

Bacon Fest, which sold out its cache of 2,500 advance sale tickets last year in its inaugural COVID-limited single-day run, again sold out its stock of 2,500 advance sale tickets according to Kelly Wells, marketing and event manager for organizer Wisconsin Valley Media Group, who called last year’s inaugural event “a great success.” Expanded in 2022 to a two day event, Wells said she expected the additional sale of 2,500 general admission tickets for this year’s event, promoted as “History in the Bacon.”

“There was a big line to start and everybody was excited to get in,” Wells said of Saturday’s Bacon Fest crowd. “We have a ton of vendors. There’s a big variety. There’s your typical bacon items, but also your unique items—bacon chocolate sweets, bacon hot sauce, rosemary candied bacon, a pig roast. We’ve expanded on the offerings from last year. Who doesn’t love bacon?”

The 2022 Bacon Fest earned high marks from vendors and attendees alike.

“It’s a great event,” said Fontana resident John Hughes, president of the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, a second year Bacon Fest vendor and event partner. “We love it. It’s a wonderful event and really the first Lake Geneva event of the season, the first chance for people to get out together and enjoy the weather and enjoy the lakefront.”

Also among the Bacon Fest vendors was Rhonda Mrnak, owner of Racine-based Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats.

“We’re excited,” said Mrnak, whose husband Jeff serves as the pit master. “It starts off our season. This is a fun way to start. It allows us to be creative,”

Exhibiting their creativity, the Mrnaks were serving up a variety of bacon dishes Saturday, including slices of house-cured double smoked maple bourbon bacon, smoked bacon-wrapped “Texas Twinkies,” bacon skewers featuring Wisconsin cheese curds and three different flavors of bacon, BLT tacos, a bacon-loaded mac and cheese, their “big pig split,” barbecue slices, and “sweet. fatty and lovely” burnt end pork belly bacon candy.

Among the returning Bacon Fest attendees was Robert Godbey who made the two hour drive from Joliet, Ill. with his wife Karen and their 1-1/2 year old granddaughter, Autumn Noel.

“We were here last year and we wanted to come again this year,” Godbey said. “”There a lot of different vendors this year. I’m glad to see it. I like bacon—everything about it. The bacon cheeseburger, the candied bacon, the loaded bacon fries, chocolate covered bacon ... Who doesn’t like bacon?”

Karen agreed.

“There’s so many different things to try,” she said. “It’s something to look forward to every year now.”

Making her first visit to Bacon Fest was Gabrielle Sims of Kenosha.

“It’s fun,” she said. “We’ll come again.”

Bacon Fest continues Sunday with entertainment slated to include Tiny Country from noon-1:30 p.m., the Lars Bell Band from 2:30-4:15 p.m., and the MilBillies from 5-7p.m.

A meat auction benefiting the Elkhorn-based Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank will be held Sunday from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bacon Fest is brought to you by Wisconsin Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News and The Journal Times in Racine.

The Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank, another Bacon Fest partner, will serve up a “Bacon Up a Solution to Hunger” bacon chili and cornbread fundraiser. The pantry is also operating the cash bar at the event.

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, Waterford Bee Co., Mid City Grill and Leafguard will also be at the event.

General admission tickets are $10, with children ages 8 and younger admitted free. Flat Iron Park is located at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Dr., Lake Geneva. For more information, visit baconfestwi.com.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin Valley Media Group will fry up some more fun this summer with another Bacon Fest celebration, slated for Aug. 5-6 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant.

