Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat

What do you see as the pressing issues in the village?

Skinner: We need to find a way to move beyond the crippling pandemic. Completion of the new Village Hall, community center, and new municipal parking lot is now more important than ever because we need opportunities for friends and family to get together in the community.

We need to support and encourage growth within our community and continued support for all local businesses. This includes approving expansions to Allied Plastics or other businesses which will add to our tax base and create jobs for our residents, and overseeing quality development on the old Village Inn/Driftwood site.

I will also continue working to keep the village taxes low. The average increase over the last ten years was 0.56%.

Pembroke: Pressing issues are most certainly the poorly maintained roads and sidewalks. The out of date and improperly maintained parks. The mismanagement of funds that could be better used for our volunteer firefighters and police officers. The community shouldn't have to constantly raise money for these two departments.

My other huge concern is that our village is not actively seeking out a kid friendly business to set up here. That should be worked on constantly. Give incentives to a kid friendly businesses. I also believe spending the money on a new Village Hall as opposed to a remodel of our current was a poor decision. The cost of materials makes me believe this project will come in significantly over budget and end up costing the taxpayers in the end. We should have considered a remodel and a community center over a new Village Hall.

