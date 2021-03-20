Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat

TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate, who will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot, has emerged to challenge incumbent Twin Lakes Village President Howard Skinner.
Kyle Pembroke launched his campaign following the deadline to submit nomination papers to appear as a candidate on the ballot. In order for any write-in votes cast for him to be counted, Pembroke registered as an official write-in candidate.
The village president seat carries a three-year term and the annual compensation is $7,300.
Both Skinner and Pembroke were asked to respond to the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
What qualifications make you a good choice for the voters?
Skinner: I have loved living in Twin Lakes my whole life and am honored to serve the village in any way I can. Being the village president for the last 16 years has been very rewarding.
During that time, the board and I have been involved in accomplishing several great things. With help from a DNR grant, we purchased property on Lake Elizabeth, providing public access to the residents. We worked with local farmers to increase erosion control to protect our lakes and constructed a new spillway to maintain healthy lake levels. We improved Lance Park, by adding tiered seating, updating the concession stand with bathrooms and added handicap accessible fishing piers. We continually support Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades, the Aquanuts, started “Movies in the Park” and also support many Chamber sponsored events.
Pembroke: I am hardworking, dedicated, determined, and as a lifelong resident I want to see our community thrive. I want changes that better everyone. I run my own construction business which is similar to the position I'm running for just on a smaller scale. I understand money in and money out. I know how to negotiate and compromise and I truly listen to those around me.
How do you define your leadership style?
Skinner: I’m the type of person that is determined to get things accomplished. I am business minded, and understand financial responsibility and accountability. I’m honest and hardworking, and am a team player who works collaboratively with the board, staff and other agencies. I’m open minded and listen to all of the facts before making decisions and work to accomplish the task at hand. I am tough but fair.
Pembroke: My style is kind of my own take. I don't like to be pushy and tend to be more on the relax side of things. However, when determined I don't know how to stop. I am an all-in kind of person. If someone needs help I help if they struggle I offer help. I try to appeal to everyone and treat everyone the same while recognizing their differences and their different needs. My ability to do this and see this makes me a person I feel others can look up to and or ask for assistance.
What do you see as the pressing issues in the village?
Skinner: We need to find a way to move beyond the crippling pandemic. Completion of the new Village Hall, community center, and new municipal parking lot is now more important than ever because we need opportunities for friends and family to get together in the community.
We need to support and encourage growth within our community and continued support for all local businesses. This includes approving expansions to Allied Plastics or other businesses which will add to our tax base and create jobs for our residents, and overseeing quality development on the old Village Inn/Driftwood site.
I will also continue working to keep the village taxes low. The average increase over the last ten years was 0.56%.
Pembroke: Pressing issues are most certainly the poorly maintained roads and sidewalks. The out of date and improperly maintained parks. The mismanagement of funds that could be better used for our volunteer firefighters and police officers. The community shouldn't have to constantly raise money for these two departments.
My other huge concern is that our village is not actively seeking out a kid friendly business to set up here. That should be worked on constantly. Give incentives to a kid friendly businesses. I also believe spending the money on a new Village Hall as opposed to a remodel of our current was a poor decision. The cost of materials makes me believe this project will come in significantly over budget and end up costing the taxpayers in the end. We should have considered a remodel and a community center over a new Village Hall.