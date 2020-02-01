SLiP and RiDE: Mountain biking relay racers support county trails

JT Robinson, trails coordinator for Kenosha County Parks, said the mountain biking trails in the county would not be possible without the help of KAMBA members.

“Volunteers like these are what makes the trails possible,” Robinson said.

Lance David, a KAMBA board member, said the association formed a little over a year ago to help groom trails, some of which had issues with standing water. They build a 70-foot-long boardwalk at Silver Lake Park to provide a path across the wettest section of the trail.

David said the association is now building a fund and group of riders who are interested in helping build mountain biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park.

Robinson said the county is in the process of designing the trail system for Petrifying Springs with the help of KABA.

KABA meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50. The mission of the non-profit group is to create, enhance and preserve trail experiences for mountain bikers in Kenosha County, and to create a bicycle-friendly community, advocate for safe riding and promote bicycling for fun, fitness and transportation.