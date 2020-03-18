Small business owners struggle to adapt while the newly unemployed wonder what's next

For about two weeks Shana Calzavara said, there were signs that things might be getting grim.
“Every time you looked at your phone, it was blowing up,” said Calzavara, a Kenosha resident who worked for a Lake Forest, Ill.-based company that sets up booths and displays for trade shows around the country. Her job was to coordinate the workers at the site.
Starting in late February, she said, businesses faced with growing concerns about COVID-19 started pulling out of events.
“I would look at the phone and it would be — canceled, canceled, canceled.”
On Friday the 13th, she said, it was her own job that got canceled.
“I walked into the office and they said, ‘Hey, can we talk to you in the conference room?’” Calzavara said. They told her with trade show business plummeting, they had to cut staff. She was being laid off immediately.
All around the country, the economic fallout of COVID-19 is hitting workers as industries that serve the public are forced to shut down.
From bartenders and waitresses to substitute teachers and day-care employees, layoffs are coming fast.
On Wednesday, the financial fallout spread as automakers announced they were shutting down all production in the United States and the stock market continued its fall.
Small business owners are also feeling the fallout as they are forced to temporarily close to meet government recommendations and rules on public gatherings.
Shannyn Franklin has been a bartender for more than 20 years. She also works selling real estate. She depends especially on tips from her bartending job.
“All my fallbacks are falling back,” she said.
“It started to affect me last week. I started seeing the decline. It really hit hard this week with the closures and the fear and the worry about how everyone is going to survive,” Franklin said.
Franklin said one benefit of the shutdown order is that those affected can apply for unemployment benefits rather than struggling with short hours, low tips and the worry being exposed to the virus.
But she said she is worried about the fallout on the owners of the bar where she works, and worried about the regular customers who come to the tavern for a respite and for company.
Franklin said she is also upset by the public discord over the virus and in the country itself.
“It’s worrisome. The camaraderie, the unity is not there. Tempers are high,” she said. “It has to do with money. It has to do with politics. Are we getting played?”
But the biggest concern? “I don’t know; it’s probably money. Financially, this is hitting hard,” she said.
Doing their best
Kenneth Murray is a manager for Grease and Honey Restaurant Group in Kenosha. The business operates Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., The Buzz Cafe, 5621 Sicth Ave., The Garage, 3001 60th St., a catering and events business, and is currently building a restaurant and hotel.
Murray said the business has been trying to keep up with the changing dynamics of the COVID-19 fallout while doing its best to help staff.
“We’re taking it day by day,” he said. On Tuesday, the staff shifted focus to staying open for carryout service and to retail service for their wine, beer and spirits sales.
“We had to change our plan three times (Tuesday),” Murray said. “We are doing what we can at this time to stay open, and that’s most critical to us to be able to employ people. But this is a really uncertain time for a lot of people.”
He said the business is trying to help employees who have had to be laid off by providing meals and an informal food pantry for workers.
No work for the self-employed
While workers like Franklin and Calzavara can apply of unemployment, self-employed people affected by the virus are facing difficult choices.
“I am a full-time musician,” said Ivy Ford, a Waukegan, Ill., resident who often plays in Kenosha, as well as in the Chicago area. “There’s no unemployment. There’s no vacation days.”
When the venues where she plays close, her income disappears as well.
“When the governor of Illinois put down the mandate that all bars and restaurants had to close, three of my shows ... closed,” she said. “That was three or four paychecks, completely erased.”
Ford said she hopes to get by with album sales and with some help from crowdsourcing.
“I did an unplugged concert from my home via Facebook Live,” she said. “I had my PayPal link. Even something as small as $5 helps. It was very well received, and I intend to keep up with that.”
As for Calzavara, she still has one more paycheck from her old job. She hopes she will get word soon that she will be receiving unemployment.
“I’m cutting every corner I can,” she said, saying she has a mortgage, a car payment and two children to support. “Basically I’m in the unknown right now. What is going to happen next?”