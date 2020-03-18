Small business owners struggle to adapt while the newly unemployed wonder what's next

Small business owners are also feeling the fallout as they are forced to temporarily close to meet government recommendations and rules on public gatherings.

Shannyn Franklin has been a bartender for more than 20 years. She also works selling real estate. She depends especially on tips from her bartending job.

“All my fallbacks are falling back,” she said.

“It started to affect me last week. I started seeing the decline. It really hit hard this week with the closures and the fear and the worry about how everyone is going to survive,” Franklin said.

Franklin said one benefit of the shutdown order is that those affected can apply for unemployment benefits rather than struggling with short hours, low tips and the worry being exposed to the virus.

But she said she is worried about the fallout on the owners of the bar where she works, and worried about the regular customers who come to the tavern for a respite and for company.

Franklin said she is also upset by the public discord over the virus and in the country itself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“It’s worrisome. The camaraderie, the unity is not there. Tempers are high,” she said. “It has to do with money. It has to do with politics. Are we getting played?”