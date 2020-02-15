Snap-on CEO to deliver commencement address at Carthage

Nick Pinchuk, CEO of Snap-on Inc., has been chosen as Carthage College’s 2020 commencement speaker.

The ceremony for graduates and their families is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, in the Field House of the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

“Nick Pinchuk is a brilliant speaker, combining deep business acumen and insightful cultural observations, and his commitments to Snap-on and its history and legacy in Kenosha are extraordinary,” said Carthage president John Swallow. “I know that he will have truly remarkable advice for the Class of 2020.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Widely recognized as a leader in U.S. business, global commerce, and the development of the American workforce, Pinchuk has served as the chief executive officer of Snap-on since 2007 and chairman since 2009. Headquartered in Kenosha, Snap-on is an S&P 500 company that develops and manufactures tools, equipment, diagnostic systems, and software and data solutions for professionals across transportation, aviation, power generation and other critical industries. Snap-on is connected to workplaces of all sizes, having direct contact with hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world.