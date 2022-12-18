Snapshot: At 103, Helen Grant of Kenosha has lived a life with varied career, world travel

Helen Grant of Kenosha has lived a life filled with a varied career, travel across the globe and a host of friends.

Now 103, she has many memories of her life, in particular her work, education and travels.

She grew up in Hillsboro, Wis., between Madison and LaCrosse.

When she was 5 years old, she started going to country school, which required her to walk two miles to attend. She graduated high school at 17, and decided to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied chemistry and graduated as a dietician.

She worked as a blood chemist in Pittsburgh during World War II. When her husband’s work in engineering brought the couple to Chicago, she worked at a research foundation. When her husband was transferred again, the couple made their way back to Wisconsin, where she worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

When she gave birth to her first and only child, who was born with a congenital heart condition, Grant quit her job at the hospital. Her son, Tommy, later died at age 7 1/2.

Grant later transitioned to a different career path and went back to UW-Madison to study education. After obtaining that degree, she taught first grade in the Milwaukee Public School District.

Throughout her life, Grant has enjoyed traveling and has made a visit to each of the seven continents.

Grant now resides at St. Catherine Commons in Kenosha, and enjoys reading in her free time. Her friends and family celebrated her birthday Dec. 1 with flowers, cards and friends who showered her with birthday wishes.

What’s the most rewarding thing about getting older?

It’s the number of friends you make along the way. They stay with you no matter what age you are. I still have a lot of friends but none of them are in my age group.

What’s your most memorable moment in your 103 years? World War II. That’s when I was working in warfare factories in the chemistry lab.

What makes you happiest now?

Being with people and hearing good news.

You’ve been to all the continents. Any favorites?

I’ve been to the end of the world (Antarctica). To go to the end of the world, you have to go all the way to the end of Argentina- — they call it in Spanish “el fin del mundo.” And then you get on a big boat, and it’s quite a ways, yet, to go on that boat with that water. And then you climb up off the boat and onto the ice and the penguins are all over but they just ignore you. You walk the paths and there’s no people, no cars. It’s just the most clean and beautiful place in the world.

Africa was so neat because we were on an open land rover. There were about six of us and we came upon this big mass of lions lying there.The driver told us, “Don’t stand up.” You just saw all that beautiful nature. That was fantastic.

What’s the secret to a long life?

Just don’t die. But I think it has to do with me being graduated as a dietician-—you know food pretty well.

Any advice for young people today?

Kids’ lives are so different now than it was when I was young, because I had to work while at my university. I had to pay for my room and board, tuition, everything. Have a goal and work for it.

How would you like to be remembered?

“Not too much of a bother. She took care of her troubles herself.”

What’s next? I’m not worried about the future. I know what the ultimate end will be.