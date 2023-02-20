TWIN LAKES — To say Robert Livingston loves being outside is an understatement.

Growing up, the Twin Lakes native would spend his time in the pond and marshy areas of his backyard. By the time he reached the age of 12, his love of the outdoors translated to a job at a plant nursery he held through college.

After exploring his creative side at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, along with other careers, Livingston found his way back to the outdoors with a creative focus on landscaping.

Livingston now owns multiple companies: Creative Edge Landscapes, Creative Edge Art, Creative Log and Lumber and Greenline Synergy.

Creative Edge is a design and construction landscape company. Creative Edge Art is an art and retail gallery in Twin Lakes featuring among other things items from local artists. Creative Log and Lumber sells home goods, such as flooring, custom furniture and live edge slabs,. Greenline Synergy sells blankets of pre-established plants, also known as pre-vegetated blankets, used in various outdoor projects such as wetland restorations, woodland preservation and stormwater management areas, plus many others.

Livingston’s patent design for his pre-vegetated blankets includes transportation by trays rather than rolling up the mats. That specific product, along with information on how to use it, led to Livingston presenting at the PBS Wisconsin Garden and Landscaping Expo Feb. 10 -12 in Madison.

How did you end up at the expo?

As a PowerPoint we sent out an abstract and then it’s a process. PBS called us back and said, “We’d like to have you speak,” and they put us as speakers four times in two days (and gave us) the dates with all the other different speakers. It was nice to be invited. It means a lot. It was nice to hear “Would you please speak here?” It felt good, and I’m a big fan of PBS.

What was the response?

It was well received, and it was fun. People were energized, and I felt energized because it goes hand in hand.

Would you do another expo?

I want to do it again. I hope they have me back. You get your feet wet at a news conference. You’re speaking as an educator, and you don’t know what your crowd is going be like, but you kind of have an idea. So I think I can gear it towards the homeowner and we’re discussing some of those ideas.

What made you interested in restoration and conservation work?

I love the idea of landscaping for wildlife and forest habitat... how you can take a piece of your own property and enhance it for wildlife to view wildlife and to make your property healthier for forests without cutting timber. And my interest transformed me into the environmental work when I opened the landscape company because I didn’t want to do ornamental landscaping, mowing grass and snow plowing.

More information on Livingston’s services can be found at greenlinesynergy.net, creativeedgelandscapes.com and logandlumber.net.

