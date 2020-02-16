Snapshot: Daniel Stika, author and volunteer

A: Four years in the U.S. Air Force. I was stationed in the States, and I spent one year up in Greenland. Thule Air Base, quite an experience. One day shy of a year. Cold, very cold. And the warm time, we had almost 45 above and you go out there in short sleeves for a couple days and then it turned cold again. We were above the timberline. The actual northern lights, they were the southern lights where we were. Nothing was stationed there, everything flew in. We were forward support out there. We had the BMEWS up there, the ballistic missile early warning system. We had huge screens up there that faced over the polar ice cap. We had quite a few planes that would come in on a regular basis. We had Nike missiles up there. We had Marines up there, Coast Guard, Army. A lot of services up there. Fascinating place, the barracks were built up off the ground for air movement. ... The hangars were built on permafrost. Denmark owns Greenland. The Danish people ran the mess halls, they did all the work at the base.