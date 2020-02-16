Snapshot: Daniel Stika, author and volunteer

On a recent Saturday afternoon at the Kenosha Public Museum, some visitors were hesitant to enter a display gallery where there was a large prehistoric fish with enormous teeth hanging over the entrance.
Longtime museum volunteer Daniel Stika encouraged them to enter, then said, “Let me know if anything in there moves.”
A civic-minded citizen who has served at the museum for 18 years and enjoys giving back to the community. “I enjoy what I’m doing, giving back to society, so to speak, Stika said, “It’s just fun to volunteer, but you have to like people.”
“I have something to offer, I think I do and I can share that with the public,” he said. “The museum, that’s a fabulous place. Nancy Mathews taught me everything I know.”
He’s also served with the Kenosha County Archaeology Society and with the Friends of the Library with the Kenosha Public Library.
Stika is also an author. About seeing his work published, Stika said, “The most exciting is when you get the final copy. ‘Oooh, I did that? Geez!’ Sometimes you pinch yourself.”
His first book, “When Lincoln Met Wisconsin’s Nightingale: Cordelia Harvey’s Campaign For Civil War Soldier Care,” was published in 2009 after Stika spent four years researching it. The second, “The Rhode Center for the Arts: Looking Back And Looking Ahead,” was published in 2018.
“It goes back to 1891, up to the present,” Stika said.
A Mary D. Bradford High School graduate, other pursuits include being a cast member on radio shows with the RG Audion Productions and an usher at the Rhode since retiring in 2001 after 40 years working at Dynamatic.
Q: So, you’re an author.
A: Well, whoopee! It came at a later stage in my life.
Q: What got you interested in writing, being an author?
A: I was going for my master’s degree while I was a volunteer at the museum. And with the master’s, you have to have a thesis. “Well, what am I going to write on?” … And I started doing some research. What is the tie with Kenosha regarding the Civil War? Well, I uncovered the fact that we had a governor from Wisconsin, Louis Paul Harvey, that came out of Kenosha. I was never aware of that. I must have been at recess when that was taught during school. When all was said and done, we have a Harvey Elementary School on the north side of Kenosha. That’s the namesake of the governor. Really amazing. It turned out to be the thesis for my master’s degree, which is very fascinating. (Harvey took office on January 6, 1862 and served a half-term, having died while in office by drowning. Harvey’s wife, Cordelia, is the subject of the Stika’s first book.)
And then after I got done with that I was approached by Judy Russo, a friend of mine, and she said, “Would you consider doing anything on the Rhode Theater?” I said, “OK, let’s do it.”
Well, what transpired out of that was going through the newspaper. I spent almost three years at the history center, going through actual newspapers for the Rhode itself. And reading page for page. My eyeballs were being caged. It was interesting. The only downside was that, being a lifelong resident, other articles popped up on the page, (and I thought) you better stop, because you’ll never get this thing done. Those were fascinating stories. It’s interesting going through the papers. They even gave me carte blanche over at the history center. Normally, you’re not allowed to go in there and do the research on your own, which is kind of nice.
Q: Do you write out copy in longhand and then type it, or do you just type it?
A: No, you have to make an outline. Thoughts come to your mind, you jot them down. And then you format, procedure. And then you format it again. It’s a continual basis. You try to get it to a point where you start from: you’ve got the beginning, you’ve got the middle and you’ve got the ending. That’s the hardest part. Thought process is fine, but trying to get everything into print, it’s exciting.
Q: I was going to ask you if you were in the service.
A: Four years in the U.S. Air Force. I was stationed in the States, and I spent one year up in Greenland. Thule Air Base, quite an experience. One day shy of a year. Cold, very cold. And the warm time, we had almost 45 above and you go out there in short sleeves for a couple days and then it turned cold again. We were above the timberline. The actual northern lights, they were the southern lights where we were. Nothing was stationed there, everything flew in. We were forward support out there. We had the BMEWS up there, the ballistic missile early warning system. We had huge screens up there that faced over the polar ice cap. We had quite a few planes that would come in on a regular basis. We had Nike missiles up there. We had Marines up there, Coast Guard, Army. A lot of services up there. Fascinating place, the barracks were built up off the ground for air movement. ... The hangars were built on permafrost. Denmark owns Greenland. The Danish people ran the mess halls, they did all the work at the base.
Q: So you volunteer a lot in the community. What do you enjoy most about volunteering?
A: Giving back to society. I enjoy being involved and helping whenever and wherever I can.