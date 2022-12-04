Snapshot: Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church's live nativity

Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate the work of Kenosha Bible Church and Kenosha native Mike Middleton.

Middleton, pastor of worship ministries, is coordinating the church’s first-ever live nativity. It will be held at the church, 5405 67th St., Sunday, Dec. 11, with presentations at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be free snacks and hot drinks available for those who attend. It will take place outside so come dressed for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

There is no cost to attend. For more information visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

Middleton says he was “born and raised in the Kenosha Bible Church,” as he served in the church from a young age. After high school, Middleton traveled and performed with his Christian punk rock band “Hangnail” and became involved in the community through his music.

Mike and his wife, Erin have four children, aged 3 to 16.

He recently sat down with the Kenosha News to discuss the upcoming presentation and his return to his hometown church.

Where did the inspiration for a live nativity come from?

During COVID, like most churches, we started meeting outside. After the first year of meeting outside in the summer, even though we were able to meet indoors, people in our church enjoyed meeting outside so much that we decided to build a permanent outdoor worship space with the stage and covered platform, and everything this summer.

I kind of looked at that structure, it really kind of looked like a stable. It kind of looks like what you would envision and nativity looking like. A few other people had approached me about this idea, and I already had it kind of had this idea of like, “I wonder if we could do a live nativity,” kind of floating around in the back of my mind.

And so the fact that other people had that idea, separate from myself, kind of solidified that this might be something that would be good to do. So we started making plans late this summer for it.

What can people expect?

We’re pretty excited about it. We’ll have live actors and live animals there. It’s going to be outside, weather permitting. If it is bad weather, we’ll take it inside to our gym.

The entire narration is coming straight from Scripture, kind of set to music and there will be all the typical characters that you’d expect in a nativity. We pre-recorded the narration with mostly a narrator reading the Scripture, but there’s also some of the characters speak in the recording as well.

Especially because it’s our first year, we wanted to keep it kind of simple.

Why a live nativity?

As a worship pastor at a church, you look for ways each and every year around Advent, to kind of tell that same story in new and creative ways that will bring the truth of Scripture alive for people.

I just think the mystery of the Advent and the Incarnation is just something that brings a lot of hope, and peace. I think that’s my hope for doing this live nativity is that it will make the story of Jesus’s birth come alive for people. Sometimes I think Bible stories can seem like fairy tales.

The hope is that something like this can really give people some of that hope that we need today, some of that comfort and peace that comes with the message of the Incarnation.

How did you get back into the church?

I knew from the time that I was young that I wanted to do something that involves music with my life. I’ve always loved music since I was young, and I had always loved God and loved people and thought that he might use me possibly as a missionary or something like that, at some point in my life, and in some ways that vision was fulfilled.

Through the band that I had, we were a Christian band that traveled. But whenever I was home, even when I was in high school, and when I was home between touring, I was always volunteering (and) helping out with music at the church.

It just really seemed like a natural transition once my predecessor, the worship pastor here, moved on to take a lead pastor role at another church. It was just kind of a smooth transition at that time. It made sense to me and made sense to the church for me to take on that role. It’s awesome to be able to be the pastor of the church where I grew up.