For his dedication to Catholic education during his priesthood, the Rev. James Lobacz has received the 2023 Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for Outstanding Priest from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The Kenosha native, who is a vicar general for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, was ordained in 1979 and began his work at St. Matthew Parish in Milwaukee, where he taught at the grade school for four years before leaving to teach at Catholic Central High School in Burlington for another four years.

Lobacz has also worked as pastoral minister at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School and campus minister at Cardinal Stritch University, among many other positions in his 44 years as a priest.

Lobacz was recognized for his service and dedication at the archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner March 7.

What was your reaction to the award?

I have been a priest for 44 years and all those years Catholic education has been very important to me. This does mean a lot to me because Catholic education is very dear to my heart. I was educated in Catholic schools in Kenosha — St. Thomas grade school and St. Joseph High School — and when I finished my education in Kenosha, I knew how to think and write and read and pray. And that is a precious heritage to me. It’s put me where I am today.

What made you interested in the priesthood?

I was very much inspired by priests and religious sisters that I experienced, not only in my childhood but then in the rest of my education, because I also attended a seminary program for eight years. All these dedicated people who knew the faith and passed it on were very impressive to me. I wanted to be like them.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

My favorite part of being an educator is to see those that are entrusted to me grow in their ability to understand that God is behind everything. So no matter what it is I’m teaching, it’s always to have people understand how much God is a part of their lives. Whether they were in grade school or high school, or graduate student or an undergraduate student, that was always my goal. And you see it happening as they begin to realize God in their everyday lives.

What is your favorite part of your role as a priest?

There are lots of things about the priesthood that delight me, so to choose one is a bit of a challenge. I would say that, in my role as a priest, it’s probably being a confessor — being Christ’s presence to sinners as they offer their sins to God and communicate God’s forgiveness to them. It’s a very sacred experience. I’ve grown to this because in the beginning, when I was a young priest, I loved preaching. I still do, but right now my favorite is to be a confessor.

Do you have a highlight of your teaching?

What I really find interesting, with the age that I am now, I see all kinds of people in church professionals, (such as) parish ministers, my ministers, priests and deacons, and I just have a great confidence that the Catholic Church. Here in southeastern Wisconsin it is very healthy and it’s in very good hands. I could have retired four years ago, but I chose to keep on ministering and I decided that I would retire when the archbishop retires. So my joy, if you will, really comes from seeing a lot of people that I have either educated or ministered with in a variety of settings taking over.

Anything you would like to add?

I want to express my profound gratitude to everybody who taught me in all my years of being educated. They were wonderful people, they knew their stuff and they also knew how to teach. Those things all coming together makes for a very rich learning experience. Because of them I’ve tried to do the same thing.