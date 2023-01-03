SNAPSHOT: Kenosha oncology nurse recognized with national DAISY award for extraordinary compassionate care

After 17 years as an oncology nurse, Brittani McCafferty’s advocacy, care and compassion has been recognized with a national DAISY award.

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

The award honors extraordinary compassionate care in nursing and celebrates direct care nurses, faculty and students in more than 3,400 healthcare facilities around the world.

McCafferty of Kenosha, works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago. She was presented the award in a surprise ceremony.

She was nominated by Colleen McLaron, the caregiver for one of McCafferty’s patients, “in recognition of her exceptional professional nursing expertise and her steadfast commitment to the highest quality patient care.”

McLaron said she had ease and comfort working with McCafferty, and could always count on her.

“I was a nurse, so I know what a good nurse is,” McLaron said in her nomination.

A memorable moment for McLaron and the patient that did stick out was when McCafferty helped reduce the cost of medication for them when the patient was moved to hospice care.

“Brittani helped me to obtain an order for medication that was not available from the hospice company, and then helped me find a coupon that brought the $1,000 cost of this medication down by several hundred dollars,” McLaron said “She helped me two more times to get that medication that the patient needed while also saving me hundreds of dollars with the coupons... She is a great among greats.”

Even after the patient’s death due to her cancer, McLaron said she still received support from McCafferty.

How did it feel to receive the DAISY award?

I was just shocked. When they came to the clinic and they were lining up, I knew that they were gonna give it once I saw the flowers. Somebody was gonna get the DAISY award, but by no means did I think It was me. I’m just blessed. It’s an honor.

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?

Growing up my great-grandmother, who I was very, very, very close to, had cancer. She died from bone cancer and I just knew — I was young (I was 13) — that someday I was going to get into this field so I could help to make the lives of cancer patients easier. Later on, my other grandmother had cancer and it just reconfirmed how much I needed to do this.

Any other personal experiences with cancer?

My mother has cancer, my dad has cancer and my mom’s youngest sister, who is my best friend and two years older than me, has cancer. So I’m going through that with them right now.

How did you get into the field?

When I was in high school, I went to beauty school at night. By the end of my junior year, I had my cosmetology license. But in my senior year, I had my instructor’s license. So I did that as a career while I was going to nursing school, and then married my husband and finished up school and now I’m here after I worked in a couple of different places.

What does your day-to-day look like?

We follow up with them after their chemo treatments. We call them a week to see how they’re doing. If there are things going on, we make sure we follow up on those tasks with them. We have prior authorizations that we do. A lot of our patients that travel from different places come here, so the cost for them can be quite expensive. There’s a foundation that was set up, and I’m on the board for that so I help to make sure patients that need money for their non-medical out-of-pocket needs know about that and that it’s available to them.

What don’t people know?

Being a cancer nurse is very rewarding. Yes, it’s hard. You get close to your patients. My patients are not just patients— they’re my family. I treat everyone as I would treat my own. You have to not just think about their cancer diagnosis. You have to think about the whole person. It’s not just their diagnoses; sometimes their drugs are so expensive, they can’t afford them; finding that copay assistance for them, calling the insurance companies and getting those medical records from those facilities. There’s a lot that goes into this job that people don’t see. Being able to be a part of helping them with that and take that burden off of them makes a big difference.

What’s most memorable?

Seeing my patients, when they call and say, “Thank you for what you’ve done.” You really see what a difference you’ve made in their lives. I have a patient that that every time he sees me, no matter where I’m at, he runs up and hugs me and and he calls me just to say “Hi.” You become part of their life.

Snapshot is a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at newsroom@kenoshanews.com.