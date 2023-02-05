Jane Wright has a passion for teaching children how to take care of their teeth and helping people smile.

Wright is an orthodontist at Crawford and Wright Orthodontics SC, 7851 Cooper Road, with her father. She recently published “The Capture of the Clementine” after realizing dental education starts in the home and wanting to give families more tools to educate their children about dental care.

The book, which is about a tooth fairy who educated twin girls on how to take care of their teeth, is based on what she discusses with her clients, as well as her own children, every day.

In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, and in conjunction with the book release, Wright will be reading her book and giving a presentation on dental care for Kenosha Unified elementary students on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Kemper Center. The event is for registered participants only.

To find out more on how to register your class or student, call the Kenosha orthodontics office at 262-694-5272.

How long did it take to write?

I’ve been working at this for about two years. I spent a year trying to get a literary agent... I found a great independent publisher with Coconut Avenue, and then I spent another year finding an illustrator and editing and that whole process. The illustrator is Alice Gleeson, a Kenosha native.

How does it feel to be published?

It’s really gratifying, because I’m an orthodontist, and I’m not doing this because I’m changing careers. It’s more really to educate kids and their parents on proper dental hygiene and how to care for their teeth. So for me it was just really about getting that message out, and it feels really good to see it on paper.

When should children start brushing?

As soon as their first tooth comes in, (parents) should start to brush. We would only brush our little baby’s tooth once a day. They’re eating soft food, but it gets them used to having a toothbrush in their mouth. That way, it’s not starting at age 4 when they have a whole mouth of teeth and it’s brand new.

Are there misconceptions about early dental care?

I think there’s a misconception that baby teeth don’t matter, and they’re going to fall out anyway. I just wanted to really drive home the importance of keeping them clean. It’s really a challenge for kids when they have to have multiple painful dental appointments, a lot of fillings, a lot of missed days from school and then they become fearful of the dentist.

Any advice for parents?

I think it’s setting a good example. Brush and floss in the same room as your child and let them see that you’re doing it and then helping them too. Give them a toothbrush that they like, and maybe fun flavored floss.

Any other books in the works?

I do have some other ideas, but I don’t have anything on paper yet.

Where can people find your book?

It’s available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon right now, and I am working to make it available in local bookstores as well.