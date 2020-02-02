Snapshot: Kris Kochman keeps busy planning city events

If you’ve been to any city of Kenosha events — say, the Civic Veterans Parade, the Tall Ships Festival or the Snow Daze Festival — you’ve probably met (or at least seen) Kris Kochman.
Longtime readers of the Kenosha News might remember that she was also a Kenosha News feature writer, specializing in local fashion stories.
Since 2011, Kochman has organized events for the city and talked with us for this Snapshot story about her first decade as the city of Kenosha’s community relations liaison.
Q: First, what the heck does that title mean? And how long have you been in this job?
A: “I joined the mayor’s staff in the fall of 2011 after working as the special events coordinator at the Kenosha Public Museums for three years. Community relations covers a lot of bases:
Organizing a dozen or so city-sponsored special events, including Snow Daze, the parade, the Fall Festival, City Christmas tree lighting and more.
Working with more than 40 community groups each year to assist with planning their public special events.
Creating press releases and posting on the city’s website and other communications on behalf of the mayor’s office.
Collaborating with the parks department and other city staff on projects, such as the ice rink that is set up outside City Hall in the winter.”
Q: Over the years, how has this position changed?
A: “The city has become more involved in producing special events since I started working in this office. We introduced the Fall Festival in 2012, with family-friendly activities and entertainment, and added the giant pumpkin contest in 2017. This is the seventh year for Snow Daze in February. The city’s Fourth of July celebration has grown to include two full days of entertainment leading up to the fireworks. Last year, the city hosted the Tall Ships Festival for the first time in more than 10 years.
“In addition to the city events, there are a growing number of public events organized by individuals and organizations. I work with them to coordinate their efforts with city staff and gain approval. Events range from festivals to outdoor concerts, street parties and sporting events.”
Q: What has surprised you the most about this job?
A: “How often I have discussions about porta potties — how many to order, where to place them, etc. They are an important part of special events.”
Q: What would surprise readers the most about the job?
A: “Twice I’ve thrown a parade on my birthday (June 30) because Kenosha always has the parade on the Sunday prior to July 4. Both ‘birthday’ parades had their share of glitches compared to other years — in 2019, it was a downpour.”
Q: What’s the best thing about this job — and the worst?
A: “One of my favorite things is the chance to work on a variety of different projects. In 2014, I was part of the team that developed a new brand and logo for the city, which lead to an updated website.
“’Kenosha Goes Pro’ was a unique and fun community event the city presented with the Boys & Girls Club for the 2015 NFL draft, when Kenosha natives Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes were drafted.
“Producing Kenosha Tall Ships this past summer was a fantastic experience. There were so many components to the festival: accommodating the ships and their crews; festival programming; marketing and publicity; recruiting and training more than 400 volunteers; and recruiting sponsors.
“The worst is when the weather doesn’t cooperate and an outdoor event is canceled or severely limited — but there is not much you can do. The 2019 parade was interrupted with a downpour. You can’t reschedule a parade, due to the hundreds of acts that are booked with other commitments.”
Q: What’s the biggest challenge with live, outdoor event planning?
A: “Besides the chance of bad weather, you have to be ready to troubleshoot and remain calm when difficulties arise with equipment or people. A few years ago, we had a vehicle almost run out of gas as the parade was about to begin, and a volunteer on a golf cart made a quick run to the gas station.
“At one of the first Snow Daze events, we had problems with enough electricity to operate the power equipment for the ice carving and had to scramble to get a generator delivered. One year, Santa was delayed on the way to the city tree lighting.
“In most cases, the public doesn’t even know there is a glitch. We take the opportunity to learn from past mistakes, but new ones do crop up.”
Q: What’s been the feedback from the public to the city’s big events?
A: “We received a good deal of positive comments on the Tall Ships Festival, from visitors as well as local residents. People took a lot of photos, which they posted on social media, and also participated in a photo contest we organized. With the annual events like the parade, people don’t always take the time to send a note or call to say they appreciate an event — but when the parade route is lined with spectators waving and cheering, I consider that a success.”
Q: What events can Kenosha area residents look forward to in 2020?
A: “The Kenosha History Center’s Homecoming Car Show makes a return this year to Kennedy Park, July 24-25. It takes place every three years and draws thousands of visitors. A new car show aimed at Audi and VW enthusiasts is set for Aug. 8 at Kennedy Park. The Downtown Car Show on Labor Day weekend continues to be one of the largest car shows around. Kenosha’s automotive connection seems to be going strong.”
Q: What’s an event you’d love to see in Kenosha?
A: “My favorite reality TV show is ‘Project Runway.’ I wonder if there is a way to have a Kenosha edition.” (Remember, she wrote local fashion features for the Kenosha News!)
Q: And what’s your favorite local event?
A: “My favorite event that I produce is probably the city Christmas tree lighting, because there is such a good feeling of community. My favorite event that I don’t produce is the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival. My husband and I try to go every year. It is a beautiful venue by the lake, and there is always great music.”
Q: What do you say to people who complain “there’s nothing to do in Kenosha”?
A: “There are so many options during the summer months, I think people who say there is nothing to do really mean they are skeptical about enjoying an event. So, my suggestion is to plan to sample a new event — and go for an ice cream if you don’t want to stay.”
Suggestions for the upcoming summer season:
Date night: Take a picnic to a free Peanut Butter and Jam concert at Veterans Memorial Park (Thursdays, July 9-Aug. 27.)
Family outing: Outta Sight Kite Flight (June 6-7 at Kennedy Park, also free.)
Catching up with friends: Meet up at a free “Lincoln Park Live” concert on a Wednesday evening near the flower gardens.
On your own: Sample your way through the HarborMarket Saturday mornings mid-May through mid-October. The market sets up west of the Kenosha Public Museums.
Q: Anything else you’d like to add?
A: “I truly appreciate all of the people and groups that work with the city to create memorable special events for the public. Downtown Kenosha Inc., the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Frank and Kim Carmichael at Happenings Magazine have all been wonderful partners throughout the years.”