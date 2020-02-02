Snapshot: Kris Kochman keeps busy planning city events

“At one of the first Snow Daze events, we had problems with enough electricity to operate the power equipment for the ice carving and had to scramble to get a generator delivered. One year, Santa was delayed on the way to the city tree lighting.

“In most cases, the public doesn’t even know there is a glitch. We take the opportunity to learn from past mistakes, but new ones do crop up.”

Q: What’s been the feedback from the public to the city’s big events?

A: “We received a good deal of positive comments on the Tall Ships Festival, from visitors as well as local residents. People took a lot of photos, which they posted on social media, and also participated in a photo contest we organized. With the annual events like the parade, people don’t always take the time to send a note or call to say they appreciate an event — but when the parade route is lined with spectators waving and cheering, I consider that a success.”

Q: What events can Kenosha area residents look forward to in 2020?