Most history-lovers find themselves in museums or libraries delving into the world of the past.

Retired Kenosha Unified social studies teacher Peter Johnson, however, found himself in Green Ridge Cemetery delving into the past lives of Kenoshans through the ages as the current general manager of the site, among other roles he serves for the cemetery.

Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 7th Ave., is one of the city's oldest cemeteries, with Catherine Durkee being one of the first notable Kenosha residents buried there after her death in 1838. There were, however, prior burials dating back to 1826, and possibly even before that, but Durkee's was in what constituted the first City Cemetery.

In the past, Green Ridge Cemetery offered walking tours and history walks. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19, which led to a hiatus of tours, students at local schools would enjoy field trips to the cemetery for group walking tours, and adults would enjoy group history walks led by re-enactors.

How long have you worked at the cemetery?

As far as in management here, I stepped in here July 15 2009. I became chairman of the board December of 2008.

(At the time) our average age of the executive board was 88. You know what happens when you have an old board like that? They all ended up being permanent residents here, and we needed a new executive board. I tried to get an attorney on the board to (fill the position). and he said, "Pete, you're retired. Why don't you do it?"

How did you get involved?

I first got involved because of my interest in history. I have a very, very keen interest in in local history.

I like using this this quote: "We have the founders of Kenosha here. We have the captains of industry. We have the founders of the many, if not most, of the companies that ever existed here, and we have the blood, sweat and tears of the common person that worked hard and helped form Kenosha. And we have a few scoundrels here as well."

Scoundrels such as?

John McCaffrey, who received the death penalty for murdering his wife, Bridget McCaffrey. (McCaffrey was tried in the county court in May 1851 and the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. It was first major trial to be held in Kenosha and the Wisconsin Historical Society estimates some 3,000 citizens turned out to witness McCaffrey's execution by hanging.)

They botched the execution. He struggled for quite some time, and he was buried here in a pauper's grave. (It became the last execution to be carried out under Wisconsin law. McCaffrey's execution revived a strong statewide campaign to abolish the death penalty. Two years later, in 1853, the Death Penalty Repeal Act was signed into law.)

Any favorite stories of those in the cemetery?

One of them would be of about Arthur Kneibler. He was the vice president of Cooper's, now Jockey. He's credited (with) creating the jockey brief. And he came up with a brand new marketing idea. Up to that point in time, underwear was kept in a drawer and if you wanted to buy some underwear you'd have to ask a clerk to take it out for you so you could look at it. Well, he came up with an idea of wrapping up in plastic, and that was a huge marketing breakthrough.

What's the most rewarding part of the job?

Helping people. I have individuals looking for family members that are buried here (and enjoy) being able to find them be able to give them information. (It's rewarding) helping people when they are dealing with family losses.

