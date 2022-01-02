Snow arrives; cold next: Winter's first major storm drops more than a foot here

JOE STATES
The first major storm of winter brought more than a half foot of snow to Kenosha and led to numerous accidents and crashes, but injuries appear to have been light.
Sarah Marquardt with the National Weather Service in Sullivan said that the snowstorm started in Kenosha just after noon Saturday and ended around midnight, dropping about 6.5 inches of snow according to measurements taken in the center of the city.
Four miles northwest of the city, however, measurements indicated around eight inches of snowfall. Snowfall totals varied based on bands of heavier snow in the storm front. Winds reached 25 miles per hour during the storm, according to Marquardt.
The city, as well as Pleasant Prairie and Somers each declared snow emergencies, requiring residents to have vehicles off the streets to allow plows to deal with the accumulated snow.
Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Kyle Amlong said the patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded collectively to around seven car accidents and crashes on I-94 between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Amlong personally responded to a four-vehicle crash that ended with three of the drivers receiving citations.
“There were quite a few,” Amlong said.
Lieutenant Riessel Mann with the Kenosha Police Department said city police responded to six or seven minor accidents and crashes on Saturday, including several during the early hours of the storm during the afternoon, a total which he considered low given the conditions.
“Overall, it was pretty good,” Mann said. “The street department did a good job staying ahead.”
Neither Amlong nor Mann indicated there were any major injuries. Amlong said many of the crashes were because drivers weren’t giving enough space between vehicles on the road.
Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.
“Don’t drive like it’s a sunny 70-degree day,” Amlong said. “Give more space for stopping distance.”
He advised caution when driving in adverse weather conditions.
Amlong warned drivers that, in snowy conditions, vehicles won’t be able to stop as quickly as in dry conditions, and some vehicles may slide and cause rear-end collisions.
“It can be scary when that happens,” Amlong said.
Marquardt said to expect colder weather this week, with some possible light snow on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be especially cold, with highs in the teens.
“The next concern is the cold moving in,” Marquardt said.
IN PHOTOS: Check out these 50 local images of 2021 from the Kenosha News
WEATHER FEATURE
Oliver Portilia, 8, slides down a hill in his front yard as he plays with his family and friends in the Allendale neighborhood on Jan. 26, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
SWIM MEET
Bradford's Ethan Bergman swims to a win in the 200 individual medley during a Southeast Conference boys dual swim meet against Indian Trail on Jan. 21, 2021, at the YMCA Callahan Branch. The Hawks edged the Red Devils, 90-87, for the win.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Dan “Man Bear” Berry works on his team’s sculpture, “Fair Play," during Lake Geneva's Winterfest on Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
IGLOO
Nick Gordon relaxes in the igloo he built in his front yard in the White Caps neighborhood on Kenosha’s west side on Feb. 17, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
A Kenosha Police officer comforts a family member who collapsed on the ground outside the home where a husband and wife were killed in a machete attack, allegedly by a family member, on Jan. 6. They were the first murders of the year in what has turned out to be a deadly year for Kenosha County.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
SWEDE'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
Olie Olson, 4, leads the crowd on his scooter during the Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosted by Swede’s , 510 56th St., on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The event plenty of bicycles, wagons and St. Patrick’s Day decorations.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
PEEPS EXHIBIT AT RACINE ART MUSEUM
“Not Going to Sugarcoat It — Coronavirus has Broken our Heart” by Dale Mellor is part of the 2021 Peeps exhibit at the Racine Art Museum. The red ball at the center of the piece represents the coronavirus. Taken on March 31, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN CLEAN UP
A group from the Kenosha Community Health Center picking up garbage in Uptown crosses 60th Street on April 3, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GUNS DOWN RALLY
Porche Bennett-Bey, second from left, hands off cotton candy to Courtney Stevenson, the late Atkeem Stevenson’s sister, during the Guns Down Rally at Columbus Park on April 24, 2021. Those attending advocated for better gun education, controls, and forgetting illegal guns off the streets.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Running in the shadows
A runner is silhouetted between buildings in Downtown Kenosha during the Wisconsin Marathon on May 1, 2021. After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race resumed with its 12th edition along the lakefront this year. For a photo gallery of the event, visit
kenoshanews.com/multimedia.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KNEWS BOWLING THURSDAY 3
John Brooks gets a hug from his girlfriend, Jill Kruschke, after winning the Senior Men’s Division title on May 20, 2021, at Sheridan Lanes in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SAMUEL T. WENGER MEMORIAL
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association plays “Amazing Grace” during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on May 26, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BRISTOL CAREER DAY VEHICLE PARADE
Students wave at passing vehicles through a window during the Career Day Vehicle Parade at Bristol School on Friday, May 28, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
WEATHER FEATURE
Megan and her husband Mike Schmitz are reflected in a pool of water in a runoff area of the Pike River along the beach in Pennoyer Park as they get ready to kayak the river on June 3, 2021. Outdoor activities picked up significantly over the weekend with temperatures in the 90s.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
COVID PT
Mike Dina, recovering from Covid-19, right, works with battle ropes as physical therapist Jimmy Schafer runs a stopwatch at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital on June 8, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
POOLS OPEN
Logan Truax, 8, stands under a waterfall on opening day at Washington Park Pool on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
LAKESIDE LOUNGE
Mary Gullo and David Kotowski relax in their chairs as the fog rolls by during the Lakeside Lounge event at the Kemper Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
PUPS & PINTS
Rusty, a goldendoodle, held by Jen Brozek, splashes the photographer during the Pups & Pints event hosted by the Safe Harbor Humane Society at Petrifying Springs Park June 12, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
FOURTH FESTIVITIES
Fireworks light up the Kenosha Harbor on the Fourth of July.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs PHOTOs
SOMERS PARADE
Elvis takes a drink of water during the Somers Parade on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PEANUT BUTTER & JAM
Andrew Rettig, 2, and his mom, KC, dance as Justin Craig plays during the Peanut Butter and Jam at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
MT. CARMEL FOOD TO GO
Diane Spallato, left, and her daughter, Tina, bag up fried dough
for an order at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Friday, July 9, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
WEATHER FEATURE
Justin Jager, of Kenosha Color, put a fresh coat of paint on the fire escape on the Mayer Drugs building, on the corner of 56th Street and Sixth Avenue, in Downtown Kenosha, on July 9, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, kenosha news
Big wheeling to the finish
Kenosha Police Detective Jason Melichar, left, races against Kenosha Fire Department’s Brian Rummelhart during the Big Wheel race at the Washington Park Velodrome on July 13, 2021. Melichar edged Rummelhart in the last yards for the win. The race provided a fun break in the regular racing schedule that night at the Velodrome.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BIKE RACES STANDALONE
Wayne Sletten of Waterloo, competing for XXX Racing, leads a group of riders in the Category 4 Keirin race at the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Summer vistas passing by
Spectators are silhouetted against the setting sun as they watch the bike races on July 13, at the Washington Park Velodrome.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
LEPRECHAUN AND LEDERHOSEN
Kevin Rimkus, front, crawls to grab a shot of beer as his running partner Brian Childers laughs during the Leprechaun & Lederhosen .1K Beer Run on July 17, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER - FRIDAY
Kyle Kellenborn, left, and Austin Laurie hang out on a platform as music plays in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 16, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CURTIS STRANGE OLYMPICS
Azalia Dominguez, center, competes in the standing long jump during the “Mock Olympics” at Curtis Strange Elementary School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
PRITZKER CONSTRUCTION
Multiple cranes hold a 150-ton section of steel as a crew works to attach it at the Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center site in Somers on Friday, July 23, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
UPTOWN RESTAURANT
Nelson Tejada stirs a batch of salsa verde on July 21, 2021, at the Uptown Restaurant, which has relocated to 4003 75th St.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
KENOSHA COR BLOCK PARTY
Jourdan Griffin, 5, left, and his brother Jamie, 8, play basketball in the street during a block party hosted by Kenosha COR held in the Model Market neighborhood on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
WILSON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Donald Buckhalter, in fourth grade, puts his backpack on as he walks through the parking lot on the first day of school at Wilson Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
DANCING COP
Officer Josh Fikejs, center, dances with Lee Andrews, left, and Joshua Forsythe during the Peanut Butter & Jam concert on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BRADFORD - FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL
The Bradford football team conducts offensive line drills Tuesday, Aug. 3, near the school during the first day of high school football practice around the state. First-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani is silhouetted between the legs of the player on the right.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
JUDGING AT THE FAIR
David Ellis, 9, talks about his Lego project as Walter Tetzlaff judges the piece at the Kenosha County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
WATER RESCUE
A man on his jet ski rescues beach goers who were swept into Lake Michigan at the mouth of the Pike River on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
A sure sign of fall
Leaves on a bush have turned from green to red at Petrifying Springs Park in Somers on Sept. 21, 2021, the first official day of fall, as the autumn equinox occurred at 2:20 p.m.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
WEATHER FEATURE
Andrew Ochoa, of Kenosha, practices boardsliding on a rail at Basik Skatepark, located at 8799 26th Ave., on Sept. 29. It was a near perfect day for outdoor activities in Kenosha, with temperatures in the low 70s, bright sun and a light breeze. Thursday’s forecast, except for very small chance of rain, is almost identical. See the full forecast on B4.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CARL - THE TURKEY
A woman tries to coax a turkey, who has been named “Carl” by the community, to move along so she can continue on Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK
Keynote speaker Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink (ret.) addresses the crowd during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Honor Plaza at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall on Oc. 12.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Media waits for those involved with the Rittenhouse trial at the steps of the the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 16, 2021. The jurors selected through this process did not participate in deliberations.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Family's holiday tradition continues
Katie McAuliffe decorates a tree with her father, Steve, not in picture, on Kennedy Drive along the lakefront on Nov. 24. The tree was dedicated to her late mother, Terri, who began the tradition of decorating a tree in Kennedy Park more than a decade ago.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TURKEY DAY RUN
A pup in a tutu enjoys his walk outside during the
2021 Mayor's Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving. Warmer than usual weather has allowed many to enjoy more outdoor activities as winter's cold, snowy weather hasn't yet settled in.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CARL
Paulette Garin kept a feather from the turkey believed to be Carl after it was struck by a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. "With all of the negative things going on in Kenosha, he (Carl) was the one bright spot," said Garin. "He made you happy."
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
International holiday celebration at the Kenosha Public Museum
Members of the Ballet Folorico Tayahua perform during the International Holiday event at the Kenosha Public Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
The ballroom is filled with vendors and patrons during the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors and an area where children could visit with Santa. The Kenosha HarborMarket will resume on Saturdays after the holidays on Jan. 8 at the Union Club.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Firefighter's CARE Kids Christmas Party
Melina Hernandez-Zamora, 9, waves a joystick as she plays a virtual reality game during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.