Snow arrives; cold next: Winter's first major storm drops more than half a foot of snow here

The first major storm of winter brought more than a half foot of snow to Kenosha and led to numerous accidents and crashes, but injuries appear to have been light.

Sarah Marquardt with the National Weather Service in Sullivan said that the snowstorm started in Kenosha just after noon Saturday and ended around midnight, dropping about 6.5 inches of snow according to measurements taken in the center of the city.

Four miles northwest of the city, however, measurements indicated around eight inches of snowfall. Snowfall totals varied based on bands of heavier snow in the storm front. Winds reached 25 miles per hour during the storm, according to Marquardt.

The city, as well as Pleasant Prairie and Somers each declared snow emergencies, requiring residents to have vehicles off the streets to allow plows to deal with the accumulated snow.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Kyle Amlong said the patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded collectively to around seven car accidents and crashes on I-94 between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Amlong personally responded to a four-vehicle crash that ended with three of the drivers receiving citations.

“There were quite a few,” Amlong said.

Lieutenant Riessel Mann with the Kenosha Police Department said city police responded to six or seven minor accidents and crashes on Saturday, including several during the early hours of the storm during the afternoon, a total which he considered low given the conditions.

“Overall, it was pretty good,” Mann said. “The street department did a good job staying ahead.”

Neither Amlong nor Mann indicated there were any major injuries. Amlong said many of the crashes were because drivers weren’t giving enough space between vehicles on the road.

“Don’t drive like it’s a sunny 70-degree day,” Amlong said. “Give more space for stopping distance.”

He advised caution when driving in adverse weather conditions.

Amlong warned drivers that, in snowy conditions, vehicles won’t be able to stop as quickly as in dry conditions, and some vehicles may slide and cause rear-end collisions.

“It can be scary when that happens,” Amlong said.

Marquardt said to expect colder weather this week, with some possible light snow on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be especially cold, with highs in the teens.

“The next concern is the cold moving in,” Marquardt said.

