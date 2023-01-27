Snow emergencies declared for Saturday as winter storm system moves through

The City of Kenosha, and the villages of Somers and Pleasant Prairie, have all declared snow emergencies to go into effect Saturday as a winter storm system intensifies and is likely to bring more snowfall.

The city plans to issue a snow emergency to allow plows to properly remove snow, from noon Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. There will be no parking allowed on city streets during that time.

Somers has issued a snow emergency beginning at noon Saturday, and continuing to 7 a.m. Monday.

Pleasant Prairie has declared a snow emergency starting at noon Saturday, remaining in effect untli noon on Sunday.

With an expected snow accumulation of two to four inches on Saturday, meteorologists are encouraging Kenosha area residents to avoid unnecessary travel. The onset of snow accumulation will begin at mid-day, with a daytime high of 26 degrees.

Lee Enterprises Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said the cold temperature will make the weekend snow accumulate quicker than snow from earlier this week.

“There will be no delay in snow pileup,” he said. “The peak will be in the afternoon/evening time, with the heaviest snow coming in late afternoon/early evening.”

Holiner warned of reduced visibility Saturday as well.

“If you don’t have to be out on Saturday, stay at home,” he said. “If you have to be out, give yourself time to reach your destination.”

“Based on the current forecast we’re anticipating the full crew of 42 trucks will hit the ground running early morning on Saturday,” said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa. “As always, our crews are ready to respond to whatever the weather brings. We will bring in staff over the weekend as needed to keep up with cleanup.”

“For drivers, it’s always good to remember to slow down when roads are slick, allow extra time to get to your destination, and keep plenty of distance behind snowplows,” he said.

The City of Kenosha’s street department will be plowing roads nonstop starting this morning.

“We’ll have operations continuing to until all city streets and alleys are completed,” said Rick Desotelle, superintendent for the city’s streets department. “Snow operations will continue all the way through. We won’t close until we’re done.”

Information on designated Downtown and Uptown parking options during snow emergencies can be found on the city’s website, kenosha.org.

“There’ll be no parking on any city street during the city snow emergency,” Desotelle said. “With that, the police will be ticketing starting noon on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Monday. So anything that is parked on the street during that time will be ticketed for the snow emergency. If they’re in the way for snow operations, or emergency services can’t get through, they will be towed.”

Anyone on the road with snowplows and other snow removal vehicles are advised to leave 200 feet of space to allow the equipment operators to safely do their jobs

“We typically like to see everybody stay back 200 feet behind the snowplows or the equipment that we have on a road,” Deotelle said. “Especially with the bigger trucks and bigger equipment, we can’t always see all the way around and see us who’s behind us. We don’t want to hurt anybody and we don’t want to have any damage.”

Relief from the snowfall will come Sunday afternoon, though as snowfall tapers off by noon. Desotelle said street crews will still be out to address any unsafe road conditions caused by drifting snow, due to predicted 10 to 15 mile per hour winds during the day.

“Be patient. Road conditions may not be the greatest things are going to be slippery out there, so please drive accordingly,” Desotelle said. “ If you don’t have to go out, don’t.”

