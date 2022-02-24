Snow emergencies declared in Somers, Pleasant Prairie beginning overnight through Friday night

Snow emergencies have now been declared in Pleasant Prairie and Somers.

In Pleasant Prairie the snow emergency begins at 11 p.m., Thursday and remains in effect until 11 p.m.,Friday.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets and parking restrictions will be enforced for the duration. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, visit https://pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing

A snow emergency has also been declared for the village and town of Somers effective from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Officials are reminding residents to to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

Earlier Thursday, the City of Kenosha issued a snow emergency that will begin at 12 a.m Friday through 12 a.m. Saturday. Parking is prohibited on all streets in the City of Kenosha during a snow emergency.

The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather through 6 a.m. Friday in portions of east centeral, south central and southeast Wisconsin Snow with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected for lakeshore counties with locally higher amounts possible. Further inland, snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

