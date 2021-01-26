Snow emergencies extended in Somers and Pleasant Prairie

The snow emergency that went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday has been extended until 6 p.m. tonight, Somers officials announced. Village and town residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

The Snow Emergency declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Monday will remain in effect until noon, Wednesday. During a Snow Emergency, no parking is allowed on Village Streets. All Snow Emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, go online to: pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing.