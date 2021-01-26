 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow emergencies extended in Somers and Pleasant Prairie
View Comments
alert top story

Snow emergencies extended in Somers and Pleasant Prairie

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The snow emergency that went into effect at  8 p.m. Monday has been extended until 6 p.m. tonight, Somers officials announced. Village and town residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

The Snow Emergency declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Monday will remain in effect until noon, Wednesday. During a Snow Emergency, no parking is allowed on Village Streets. All Snow Emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, go online to: pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County to share vaccine information

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert