Snow-sculpting competition creates fun, family atmosphere among participants

LAKE GENEVA — Even though they call themselves the “Three Amigos,” the Bovid brothers say working on a snow sculpture is more like a family affair.
Kevin, Stan and Chris Bovid make up one of the 15 teams participating in the 35th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in Lake Geneva. The brothers are representing Michigan in the contest.
The snow sculpting competition, which began Wednesday, continues through Saturday at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, one of the highlights of the 25th annual Winterfest Lake Geneva.
Teams qualify for the national competition by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.
The public is invited to watch the sculptors at work, and can vote for their favorites between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Chris Bovid said participating in the competition allows him to be creative and spend quality time with his brothers.
“It’s a nice opportunity to spend time with one another that we don’t normally get at other family functions,” Chris said.
This is the brother team’s first time in the national competition. They qualified by placing in a state competition last year.
“We’ve had a great time,” Nick Bovid said. “Everyone is so friendly and hospitable. People in town have been awesome.”
The Three Amigos’ sculpture, “A Warm Embrace,” depictes a knight fighting a dragon.
“He’s putting up a little bit of a fight,” Nick Bovid said of the knight, “but dragons always win.”
‘The big time’
The Snow Mafia of Colorado’s sculpture features a large birthday cake and is titled “Happy Birthday! The Big 35,” honoring the competition’s 35th anniversary.
Team member Steve Mercia said this is the seventh year — fifth year in a row — he has participated in the national competition. Mercia said representing your state is quite an honor.
“This is the national stage,” Mercia said. “This is the big time.”
Even though creating a snow sculpture is a lot of work, the effort is worth it, Mercia said, when people come out and view the snowy works of art.
“This is a performing art,” Mercia said. “It’s all about the spectators.”
Drake Perez, a member of Illinois team Band of Misfit Boys, agreed, saying that interacting with spectators is one of the more enjoyable aspects of the competitions.
“We’re always happy to come out and sculpt something great for the people who come check it out,” Perez said. “I wish the weather was a little bit colder, but it’s a good time nonetheless.”
The team’s sculpture, “Please Feed Bear,” depicts a bear inside a circus cage.
Being prepared
Michael Dillon, a member of the Windy City Snowmen — another Illinois team — said he enjoys snow sculpting, even though many factors affect the process.
“You always have to invent solutions based on the condition of the block and the time constraints and the weather,” Dillon said. “You have to work when it’s cold and cover it when it’s warm.”
Though this is his first time at the national competition, Dillon said he has been snow sculpting for about 12 years. He said he enjoys interacting with the other teams.
“All the groups get along,” Dillon said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie. Even though it’s a competition, it doesn’t feel like one.”
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.