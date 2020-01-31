Snow-sculpting competition creates fun, family atmosphere among participants

LAKE GENEVA — Even though they call themselves the “Three Amigos,” the Bovid brothers say working on a snow sculpture is more like a family affair.

Kevin, Stan and Chris Bovid make up one of the 15 teams participating in the 35th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in Lake Geneva. The brothers are representing Michigan in the contest.

The snow sculpting competition, which began Wednesday, continues through Saturday at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, one of the highlights of the 25th annual Winterfest Lake Geneva.

Teams qualify for the national competition by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.

The public is invited to watch the sculptors at work, and can vote for their favorites between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Chris Bovid said participating in the competition allows him to be creative and spend quality time with his brothers.

“It’s a nice opportunity to spend time with one another that we don’t normally get at other family functions,” Chris said.