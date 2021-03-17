Snowdance comedy festival is streaming-only this year

The Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival, which showcases new, original pieces, is a highlight each winter, serving up laughs to packed audiences in Racine’s intimate downtown Sixth Street Theatre.
Adhering to the show business mantra “the show must go on,” the 17th annual edition of Snowdance is happening this year. But it only exists in the digital realm while the theater remains shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rich Smith — managing artistic director for the Over Our Head Players troupe that performs Snowdance — recalls the chaos of the 2020 comedy festival.
“We snuck one in last year,” he said. “We closed Snowdance on March 8, and we were getting another play ready to open when everything shut down. In two weeks, we went from completely normal to nothing. On March 16, 2020, we canceled the next play we had planned.”
Rather than cancel Snowdance, the Over Our Head Players filmed the seven short plays in January. The performances are available to view online through 3:30 p.m. March 27.
“We’re not crazy about doing it virtual, but it was the only way to do it this year,” Smith said, sighing over the phone Tuesday.
Filming inside a mostly empty theater, he said, is a much different — and much more subdued — atmosphere compared to the usual raucous Snowdance crowds.
“We’re so glad we did it, but it’s just not the same,” Smith said of the filming. “We didn’t want to miss the festival this year, but we miss our crowds. Especially in our little theater, with everyone sitting so close, it’s a special thing.”
On the bright side
Smith did find some positives to this year’s virtual theater festival.
“We had playwrights around the world still writing these fun little plays and sending them to us,” he said. “We had over 500 submissions, and most of the playwrights were just writing as if it’s a normal world. That made me feel really good; it was refreshing.”
Because the performances are viewed online “for the first time, all the playwrights got to see the show,” Smith said. “We’ve had playwrights drive and fly here before, but this year, all of them get to see it. Of course, we wish we could have them all in our theater instead.”
About 400 online tickets had been sold as of March 16 for Snowdance, but actual audience numbers are difficult to predict, Smith said.
“It’s hard to pinpoint how many people are watching because we don’t know how many sets of eyes are on the other side of the computer screen,” he said. “We’re happy with the number of links that have been purchased so far, and everybody understands this is the only way we could do it this year.”
Open to everyone
Another bonus: For the first time in recent memory, the Snowdance Festival can’t sell out.
“We know there are a lot of people who might see it for the first time,” Smith said. “That’s great, even if it’s not the same as being at a live performance.”
The virtual format also opened up casting possibilities.
“We were able to use a lot of different actors this year,” Smith explained. “Normally, it’s an intense, five-week run and is a huge commitment of time, so we have an ensemble of about a dozen people. This year, we didn’t have to worry about that — you just tape the show and you’re done — so we were able to get a lot of really good actors in this area involved. That’s a nice positive.”
Looking ahead, Smith said Over Our Head Players “is not going anywhere. We can’t wait to open our doors again and are really hoping to do something this summer — as soon as we can do it in a safe manner. The minute we know, we’ll let the public know about it.”
He added that the community theater troupe is “really thankful to all our volunteers and our supporters who have helped us keep our doors open. They’ve been wonderful.”
The plays
Between July and November, 547 scripts were submitted for consideration for the 2021 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival.
Playwrights from 39 states and 10 foreign countries entered the competition.
The winning titles and their authors:
“Offboarding,” Peter Dakutis, Decatur, Ga. A corporate drudge receives an antagonistic exit interview.
“Family Justice,” James McLindon, Northampton, Mass. This family has a unique way of getting to the bottom of disputes.
“Sitcom,” Mark Saunders, Laredo, Texas. A courting ritual turns into a battle of pickup lines.
“Date With Death,” Steven Hayet, New Brunswick, N.J. A woman is uncomfortable saying “no” to a second date, but she has her own way of ending things.
“Annnd Scene (of the Crime),” John Busser, Avon, Ohio. A suspect in a murder creates a scene during his interrogation.
“The REAL Florida Project,” Nancy Rose Ostinato, Celebration, Fla. A man seeking employment at a job fair finds himself being interviewed for a most unusual position.
“Tooth Or Dare,” Emily McClain, Lawrenceville, Ga. A folklore legend responds to a negative online review.
Snowdance is a competition of original 10-minute comedies. Audience members vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run, and “Best in Snow” will be awarded after all the votes have been tallied. A cash award of $500 goes to “Best in Snow,” with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third place.