Snowdance comedy festival is streaming-only this year

“We’re so glad we did it, but it’s just not the same,” Smith said of the filming. “We didn’t want to miss the festival this year, but we miss our crowds. Especially in our little theater, with everyone sitting so close, it’s a special thing.”

On the bright side

Smith did find some positives to this year’s virtual theater festival.

“We had playwrights around the world still writing these fun little plays and sending them to us,” he said. “We had over 500 submissions, and most of the playwrights were just writing as if it’s a normal world. That made me feel really good; it was refreshing.”

Because the performances are viewed online “for the first time, all the playwrights got to see the show,” Smith said. “We’ve had playwrights drive and fly here before, but this year, all of them get to see it. Of course, we wish we could have them all in our theater instead.”

About 400 online tickets had been sold as of March 16 for Snowdance, but actual audience numbers are difficult to predict, Smith said.