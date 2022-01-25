Snowmobiler injured after crash with vehicle in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 33-year-old Beach Park, Ill., man was airlifted to a regional trauma center after sustaining injuries when the snowmobile he was operating was struck by a motor vehicle Monday night, police report.

Police and fire crews were dispatched for the call at 6:25 p.m. Monday to 128th Street and Green Bay Road. Officers arrived and found the operator of the snowmobile suffering from leg and hip injuries.

Paramedics transported the man to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was later transported via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert in Wauwatosa for further treatment.

The operator of the road vehicle, a 41-year-old Waukegan man, was not injured and cooperated with the crash investigation, police said. On-scene officers determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police were continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash as of Tuesday, but initial information gathered at the scene led police to determine that the snowmobile was traveling eastbound, crossing Highway 31, when it was struck by the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 31.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

