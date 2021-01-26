Snowstorm causes traffic headaches, impacts schools

Kenosha County residents were reminded Tuesday that it’s winter in Wisconsin. And that means snow.
How much snow Tuesday? At least 3 to 5 inches, depending on where you live.
About 4 inches of snow fell in Kenosha County overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, with snow continuing to fall throughout the day Tuesday. The blowing and drifting snow caused hazardous driving conditions, with the familiar lake-effect snow causing higher snow accumulations near Lake Michigan.
Farther west in Kenosha County, the snow accumulation total was less. In the Lake Geneva area, the snowfall was about 3 inches, according to the Weather Service.
Due to shifting winds over Lake Michigan, the local snow accumulation “has been a challenge for us to measure,” said meteorologist Denny VanCleve at the National Weather Service’s office in Sullivan in Jefferson County, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. “There’s quite a bit of variability.”
By noon Tuesday “the snow was winding down,” VanCleve said, with only another inch or two expected as the lake effect hung on through the afternoon hours.
Bad morning on the interstate
Four jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on Interstate 94, four injury accidents and more than a dozen property-damage crashes kept Kenosha County emergency crews busy during the snow emergency early Tuesday morning.
I-94 northbound traffic came to a halt at 8 a.m. Tuesday when two semi tractor-trailers jackknifed on I-94, just south of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, one blocking all four lanes. Traffic was backed up south of the state line and was rerouted at Russell Road in Newport for more than an hour. Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene, but the KFD unit was released from the scene without transport.
“One driver was injured and transported to a local hospital,” Sgt. Scott Jarvela of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said a second crash on I-94, also involving two semi tractor-trailers, was reported at 9:30 a.m. at Highway 158. It also shut down the interstate for about one hour, Wright said.
All lanes of the interstate were open to traffic again as of 10:45 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.
Wright said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following weather-related traffic calls from midnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday: four crashes with injuries, 14 property-damage crashes and six assist motorist calls.
Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department said the first crash on snowy roads in the city was reported at 5:38 a.m. Throughout the day, he said, there were a total of eight crashes, one with minor injuries. No one was injured in the other seven accidents.
Sgt. Scott Durkee of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said that department responded to eight snow-related motorist calls Tuesday morning, including cars in the ditch and minor property damage accidents.
The Twin Lakes Police Department did not have any weather-related accidents or calls to assist motorists as of noon Tuesday.
Unified goes virtual, most west schools close
Due to the predicted length and amount of snowfall expected, Kenosha Unified shifted to a fully virtual learning platform with no students reporting to buildings. But students had to attend classes virtually from home in order to be marked present for the day.
All school districts in western Kenosha County — with the exception of Randall School — had “snow days” Tuesday.
Randall Elementary District Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said Tuesday the five days typically reserved for “snow days” were used at the beginning of the school year. Teachers met during those days to collaborate and prepare for the two different platforms they would use to accommodate a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning, Alstadt said.
As a result, Randall students returned to school last fall a week later than other Wilmot Union High School feeder districts.
“Get your school work done, then go play in the snow,” the message sent out by administration via social read to announce the virtual school day.
The message also encouraged students to send in photos of them playing outdoors for a chance to win a prize.
Students were required to check in and complete attendance by 12 p.m., or be marked absent. Any daily assignments provided by the teachers were to be completed by 10 p.m.
But at least one teacher opted to forgo a lesson plan.
“It’s a SNOW DAY!,” physical education teacher Brandon Perry communicated to his students. “I have no assignment for you to complete for PE today. Snow days are meant to be fun and exciting. Go outside. Play in the snow. Build a snowman. Maybe an igloo. Go be a KID.”
The week’s forecast
The area forecast for Wednesday calls for a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 26. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low temperature around 8. However, the wind chill will make it feel much colder, between zero and minus 5, with northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph.
No snow is forecast for Thursday, which should be a mostly sunny day, with a high near 23.
The Wednesday forecast in the western county calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 24 and a north wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night should be clear, with a low temperature around 4.
The northly winds over the next few days should keep snow away from this area, the Weather Service’s VanCleve said.
“Thursday and Friday look nice and dry,” he said.
The next chance for snow in the Kenosha area is Saturday night.
Local residents affected by Tuesday’s weather have plenty of company. The local snowfall was part of a huge band of snow covering an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan. Parts of southeast Nebraska and western Iowa were forecast to get record amounts of snow by Tuesday morning.
Snow emergency
The snow emergency declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie was to remain in effect until noon Wednesday. During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this time period.
IN PHOTOS: The first big snow of the year
According to Jake Hoey, who runs the popular Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather page on Facebook, it looks like the Kenosha area saw 2 to 4 inches of snow east of I-94 overnight Tuesday, with the lowest amounts near Lake Michigan.
“West of the interstate was more like 4 to 6 inches, but the max I’ve actually seen reported in the county proper is about 5 inches in Twin Lakes,” Hoey said. “Still, Lake Geneva reported 6.5 inches, so I feel comfortable saying 4 to 6 inches west of the interstate in Kenosha County.”
Deneen Smith and Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.