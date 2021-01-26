Snowstorm causes traffic headaches, impacts schools

I-94 northbound traffic came to a halt at 8 a.m. Tuesday when two semi tractor-trailers jackknifed on I-94, just south of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, one blocking all four lanes. Traffic was backed up south of the state line and was rerouted at Russell Road in Newport for more than an hour. Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene, but the KFD unit was released from the scene without transport.

“One driver was injured and transported to a local hospital,” Sgt. Scott Jarvela of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said a second crash on I-94, also involving two semi tractor-trailers, was reported at 9:30 a.m. at Highway 158. It also shut down the interstate for about one hour, Wright said.

All lanes of the interstate were open to traffic again as of 10:45 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.

Wright said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following weather-related traffic calls from midnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday: four crashes with injuries, 14 property-damage crashes and six assist motorist calls.