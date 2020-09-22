Snyder: 2020 calls for the 'vacation shuffle'

This is 2020.
When kids wear masks at school, and the Bob Evans hostess takes your temperature before you can order.
Why should a vacation be any different?
Instead of taking a long-planned September cruise to Norway and Iceland, I found myself with two weeks of vacation time to spend and limited places to cash it in.
After cleaning out my closet for the first week — an exercise in questioning my fashion choices, including unearthing a long-forgotten pair of high-top LA Gear sneakers with heels that light up — we searched for ways to explore “Iceland” closer to home:
Got Bryggja? IKEA is a Swedish company, and with product names like Jonaxel and Bryggja (for that closet organizing project), a stroll through the store in nearby Oak Creek feels like a visit to Scandinavia. Hungry for more? Their cafeteria is closed, but you can purchase those famous Swedish meatballs to cook at home.
The land of Vikings. A visit to Europe is off limits for now, but just one state over from Wisconsin, you can find all sorts of characters wearing horns on their headgear. Unfortunately, tours aren’t being offered at the actual Viking Ship stadium — officially called U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and home to the Minnesota Vikings. But you can always visit Big Ole, a 28-foot tall statue in Alexandria, Minn. The town refers to him as “a symbol of Alexandria's Viking pride” and, according to local lore, Alexandria was visited by Norsemen in 1362.
Big Ole isn’t the only giant figure in our neighbor to the west. Paul Bunyon and Babe the Blue Ox have been greeting visitors to Bemidji, Minn., since 1937 and are, according to the Kodak Company, the second most photographed statues in the U.S., behind only Mount Rushmore. The famous lumberjack isn’t from Iceland, but he would look right at home hiking the island’s Laugavegur trail in his classic red plaid shirt.
Enjoy a slice — or two. We stopped at local legend Betty’s Pies in Two Harbors, Minn., on the shore of Lake Superior. What does this have to do with Iceland? Well … I’m sure they enjoy a good slice of pie there (who doesn’t?) and I did mention this was a cruise to Iceland, right? Trust me, you eat a LOT of pie during a two-week cruise! If you visit Betty’s Pies, I suggest the 5 Layer Chocolate Pie. It’s the No. 1 seller for one reason: Cinnamon meringue. That’s just one of the pie’s layers along with dark chocolate, whipped cream and chocolate whipped cream — all piled on a flaky crust.
For the love of Spam. While I have never eaten Spam — not one bite — my husband, Rex, is a fan of the canned meat product. And we both enjoy kitschy attractions. Which explains how we ended up at the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn. It’s basically an interactive promotion for the Hormel Foods Corp., with a colorful gift store attached, but it’s also a lot of fun. You will learn stuff, too, like the history of Spam, which fed U.S. troops during World War II, and its growing international popularity. In South Korea, high-end Spam gift boxes are a popular holiday present, which is good to know as Secret Santa season approaches. And before you ask, yes, the Monty Python “Spam” sketch plays continuously in the museum. There’s also a place where you can sign up to receive digital Spam recipes, but be aware it will lead to Spam spam emails!
Another great stop — especially when you’re traveling with two greyhounds — is the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The signature piece is the giant spoon with a cherry, but there are some 50 outdoor sculptures in the park. It’s perfect for social distancing, and the selfie possibilities are endless. Here’s the Scandinavia connection, for those keeping score at home: that “Spoonbridge and Cherry” fountain was designed by husband and wife artists Claes Oldenburg (a native of Sweden) and Coosje van Bruggen (a native of the Netherlands). A bonus: The Sculpture Garden is free and is open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight.
How sweet it was. This four-day road trip wasn’t the voyage of a lifetime to a far-off island dotted with lava fields, mountains and glaciers. We didn’t cruise through the Norwegian fjords and explore Scotland’s Shetland Islands. Instead, we enjoyed some early fall color along Lake Superior’s North Shore, strolled past giant statues and funky sculptures, and soaked up some Spam trivia.
In 2020, being healthy enough to travel is a blessing. The chocolate pie was just a sweet bonus.
IN PHOTOS: Sunflowers in bloom
Sunflowers are in bloom at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol, and are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload this weekend. Here are some photos, along with some sunflower shots we liked from elsewhere.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.