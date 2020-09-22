Snyder: 2020 calls for the 'vacation shuffle'

Big Ole isn’t the only giant figure in our neighbor to the west. Paul Bunyon and Babe the Blue Ox have been greeting visitors to Bemidji, Minn., since 1937 and are, according to the Kodak Company, the second most photographed statues in the U.S., behind only Mount Rushmore. The famous lumberjack isn’t from Iceland, but he would look right at home hiking the island’s Laugavegur trail in his classic red plaid shirt.

Enjoy a slice — or two. We stopped at local legend Betty’s Pies in Two Harbors, Minn., on the shore of Lake Superior. What does this have to do with Iceland? Well … I’m sure they enjoy a good slice of pie there (who doesn’t?) and I did mention this was a cruise to Iceland, right? Trust me, you eat a LOT of pie during a two-week cruise! If you visit Betty’s Pies, I suggest the 5 Layer Chocolate Pie. It’s the No. 1 seller for one reason: Cinnamon meringue. That’s just one of the pie’s layers along with dark chocolate, whipped cream and chocolate whipped cream — all piled on a flaky crust.