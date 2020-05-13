Snyder: A Heroes Café welcome as group continues red geranium day under coronavirus

A lot of events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes the Heroes Café. The group hasn't been able to gather together since March 15.
But that won't stop its annual red geranium giveaway.
Instead of handing out the plants — and free doughnuts — at Festival Foods, however, this year's celebration is a drive-through affair.
"We do this to honor the veterans on Armed Forces Day (May 16) and for Memorial Day," said Mary Domes, one of the founders of the Heroes Café. "It's a tribute to those who served or are serving and a remembrance of those who have died."
Piasecki Funeral Home has been involved with the group for several years, Domes said, and hands out about 150 geranium plants to the veterans every May.
"The red geranium is a small token of our appreciation to the veterans. They’re the best and truly gave their all for us," said Anne Wasilevich, who works in marketing, pre-planning and the GriefShare program at Piasecki.
"It will be hard not to hug them all" on Sunday, she added.
How it started
Domes — a dog trainer who has had to shut down her classes for now — had the idea for the Heroes Café in 2009.
"I had finally convinced my father, a World War II veteran, to go on an Honor Flight out of Milwaukee," she said. "But he died three weeks before the trip."
Robert Shultz was 94 at the time, she said, "and I was devastated. I said to my friend Sharon (Janusz) 'why don't we go to the airport and greet the veterans anyway?'"
Being part of the airport welcome group for the Honor Flight participants "was a life changing day," Domes said. "Sharon and I became aware of our extreme appreciation for all veterans."
The next step was "asking SuperValu if we could put up an information table in the store about Honor Flights," Domes said. "I've been a customer of that store for years and know a lot of the employees. The manager wanted to do something to honor veterans on a permanent basis at the store, and we ran with that idea. In two days, we had cleared out a storage area and decorated it with a military theme."
Since that small start, with about 15 veterans attending each week, the Heroes Café has grown to two locations, attracting 80 to 100 people weekly.
"It's been a great relationship with SuperValu and now Festival Foods," Domes said. "For a lot of these veterans, this is their weekly social hour. It's been tough on us not to be able to see each other."
The gathering, she stressed, "is for socializing, not politics. We keep it as uplifting as possible. It's wonderful; one of the best ways I've ever volunteered my time."
Veterans miss socializing
Emerald Knudson — who will celebrate his 100th birthday in July — remembers getting a smallpox vaccine as a child, so getting through a pandemic is old hat to this World War II veteran.
He's been a Heroes Café regular for several years.
"It's a great group of guys," he said. "The conversations are great — we lie to each other, and sometimes we tell the truth, too."
He worked as a photographer for the Army Air Corps, flying over targets in Africa and then in Europe.
"We would get back to the base and develop the film and see if the bombs hit or miss," he said. "We were planning to go to Japan but then the war ended, which made everybody really happy."
Back home, he and his late wife, Mary, lived on their farm until 11 years ago. "We had a lovely life together," he said.
As for his birthday, a party with about 60 people is planned — but it all depends on what happens with the coronavirus.
Another Heroes Café mainstay is fellow Word War II veteran David Ralph, who was an Army rifleman in World War II.
He and his wife are staying home now, and he misses the weekly gatherings.
"I've been going since it started; we all fit together great," he said. "It's just a beautiful bunch of guys, and I can't praise it any higher than that."
For his 90th birthday, his granddaughter — a doctor who was visiting from Nevada — pushed him to take her to the Heroes Café.
"I didn't want to go because I wasn't feeling real well," he said, "but when I got there, 200 guys were singing happy birthday to me, and my son was standing there with a cake. I really had tears in my eyes. It's always like that — everybody helps out everybody."
'A wonderful thing'
"We had no idea when we started what it would end up to become," said Café co-founder Janusz. “I expected it to grow, but I didn’t know how much it would grow. It's a wonderful thing really, and I can't say enough about it."
She and Domes have been friends for at least two decades and, through the Heroes Café, Janusz said the two have "met so many nice people. You just don't know what adventures you'll find in life."
She jokes about being "part of the package" when Festival Foods took over the local SuperValu grocery store and said all new Festival Foods stores now feature a Heroes Cafe.
"As I said before, it's a wonderful thing, just tremendous. It's a joy to go there and sit down with the people and hear all the stories. There are World War II vets, Korean War vets, Vietnam vets. It's not about politics, it's about veterans. We've really kept that in mind. We have a lot of volunteers who help out and local groups and businesses in town that support us, too, but it's the veterans who make this successful.
"When they come here, there are no boundaries. They all are servicemen or servicewomen. It's priceless really."
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?
