Snyder: A Heroes Café welcome as group continues red geranium day under coronavirus

For his 90th birthday, his granddaughter — a doctor who was visiting from Nevada — pushed him to take her to the Heroes Café.

"I didn't want to go because I wasn't feeling real well," he said, "but when I got there, 200 guys were singing happy birthday to me, and my son was standing there with a cake. I really had tears in my eyes. It's always like that — everybody helps out everybody."

'A wonderful thing'

"We had no idea when we started what it would end up to become," said Café co-founder Janusz. “I expected it to grow, but I didn’t know how much it would grow. It's a wonderful thing really, and I can't say enough about it."

She and Domes have been friends for at least two decades and, through the Heroes Café, Janusz said the two have "met so many nice people. You just don't know what adventures you'll find in life."

She jokes about being "part of the package" when Festival Foods took over the local SuperValu grocery store and said all new Festival Foods stores now feature a Heroes Cafe.